In an interesting turn of events, Manchester City defender Kyle Walker officially joined Milan on an initial loan deal, with the option to make the move permanent. The 34-year-old’s transfer marks a pivotal moment in his career, influenced by multiple factors, including encouragement from a former England captain and a fellow compatriot already playing in Milan.

However, the most intriguing element of this move lies in the role played by none other than Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, who left an indelible mark on Walker’s decision to head to the San Siro.

On Friday, AC Milan confirmed the signing of Kyle Walker, whose loan deal includes a €5 million buy option. Should the Rossoneri choose to activate it, the veteran would sign a contract lasting until 2027. The right-back’s arrival comes as a response to Milan’s defensive needs, with captain Davide Calabria nearing the end of his contract and Emerson Royal sidelined with injury.

“AC Milan is pleased to announce the loan signing of Kyle Andrew Walker from Manchester City FC, with an option to buy,” read the club’s statement.

Walker’s accolades speak volumes about his experience and leadership potential. Having captained Manchester City to their first Champions League title in 2023, his presence in Milan is expected to bring both stability and inspiration.

Beckham’s influence on Walker

Though Walker’s decision to leave Manchester City stemmed partly from a challenging season and reduced playing time, Beckham’s influence proved pivotal in convincing the defender to embrace the move to Italy.

Walker revealed that his decision to wear the number 32 shirt was a tribute to Beckham, who donned the same number during his two loan spells at AC Milan. “I chose the number 32 shirt because of David Beckham, an icon in our country,” the defender shared during an interview with Milan’s internal media.

Beckham’s connection to Milan runs deep. The former England captain played for the Rossoneri during two stints in 2009 and 2010, earning widespread admiration for his professionalism and skill. Though his time at San Siro wasn’t trophy-laden, his impact on teammates and fans alike left a lasting impression.

Tammy Abraham’s role

Adding to the English contingent at Milan, Walker was further encouraged by Tammy Abraham, who joined the club on loan from Roma earlier in the season. Abraham, who has also played alongside Walker for England, vouched for Milan’s passionate fanbase and competitive environment.

“Tammy told me I should come; he helped me make the decision,” Walker admitted. “The fans here are incredible, hearing them sing and feeling their support means a lot. It’s going to be a big boost until the end of the season.”

Walker now joins a growing group of English players at Milan, including Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.