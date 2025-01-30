Cristiano Ronaldo has once again stirred excitement among fans by hinting at a potential return to Real Madrid, the club where he achieved legendary status. The Al-Nassr forward, who continues to defy age with his incredible performances in Saudi Arabia, has admitted that his time at the Santiago Bernabeu was the ‘happiest’ period of his career.

In a recent interview, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner reflected on his years in the Spanish capital and left the door open for a reunion with the club in the future. His comments have sparked speculation about what role he might take at Real Madrid once his playing career comes to an end.

During an exclusive conversation with Spanish journalist Eduardo Aguirre on El Chiringuito, the Portuguese was asked whether he could see himself returning to Real Madrid someday. His response was cryptic yet hopeful: “Maybe after the end of my career, something can happen,“ he teased, flashing a knowing smile.

His words immediately set social media ablaze, with Los Blancos supporters around the world dreaming of a potential comeback for the club’s all-time leading scorer. Reflecting on his time in Spain, the 39-year-old forward admitted that those years were the pinnacle of his career. “My period at Real Madrid is the happiest for me in terms of football,” Ronaldo said, emphasizing the emotional connection he still holds with the club.

Ronaldo’s record-breaking years in Spain

Cristiano Ronaldo’s nine-year spell at Real Madrid (2009-2018) was nothing short of extraordinary. After joining from Manchester United for a then-world record fee of €94 million, he transformed into a goalscoring machine, netting 450 goals in 438 appearances—a record that still stands today.

During his time at the club, he enjoyed tremendous success, lifting a total of 15 major trophies. Notably, he secured four Champions League titles in 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018, alongside two La Liga titles in 2012 and 2017. In addition, he contributed to the team’s triumph in three Club World Cups and two Copa del Rey titles, solidifying his legacy as one of the club’s greatest players.

Ronaldo’s impact in the Spanish capital wasn’t just about numbers—it was about moments. His unforgettable bicycle kick goal against Juventus in 2018, his clutch performances in the Champions League finals, and his iconic rivalry with Lionel Messi during El Clasico defined an era in soccer history.

Despite leaving for Juventus in 2018, Ronaldo’s love for Madrid never faded. His recent comments confirm that the connection remains as strong as ever.

Could Ronaldo return to Real Madrid?

While Ronaldo has ruled out playing for Madrid again, his words suggest that he is open to returning in another capacity. A coaching role, ambassadorial position, or even a farewell match at the Bernabeu are all possibilities.

Currently, Ronaldo is enjoying his third season at Al-Nassr, where he continues to break records. He recently scored his 920th career goal and is determined to reach his personal target of 1,000 goals before retiring.

His contract in Riyadh, worth a staggering €200 million per year, runs until the summer of 2025. Reports suggest he may extend his stay in Saudi Arabia, but his latest comments prove that his heart still belongs to Madrid. For now, Real Madrid fans can only speculate about what the future holds. One thing is certain—the legend of Cristiano Ronaldo will forever be linked to the Santiago Bernabeu.