Harry Kane outshines Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with stellar goalscoring record at Bayern Munich

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

© Yu Chun Christopher Wong, Alexander Hassenstein, & Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (R) Al Nassr, Harry Kane (M) of Bayern Munich, and Lionel Messi (R) #10 of Inter Miami.

Harry Kane is enjoying one of his best starts to a season with Bayern Munich, proving pivotal as the club has won every game of the 2025-26 campaign so far. On a hot streak finding the back of the net, the Englishman has now outshined legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo with a stellar goalscoring record.

Bayern hosted Club Brugge on Wednesday for Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League, aiming to climb to the top of the group table. The German side dominated the game, winning 4-0, with Kane scoring a tap-in after a precise cross from Konrad Laimer in the 14th minute, reaching a unique milestone.

With the goal against Club Brugge, Kane has scored 20 goals in 12 games for Bayern across all competitions in the 2025-26 season, surpassing the pace of records previously set by Messi and Ronaldo. The goals are distributed as follows: 12 in the Bundesliga, 5 in the Champions League, 2 in the DFB-Pokal, and 1 in the DFL-Supercup.

In Messi’s case, the Argentine’s best start of a season occurred on three occasions, with his fastest run to 20 goals for Barcelona taking 17 games. Cristiano Ronaldo’s best start came in the 2014-15 season with Real Madrid, reaching 20 goals in 13 games.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich scores his team’s second goal against Club Brugge.

Kane currently leads both the Bundesliga and Champions League goalscoring charts, establishing himself as Europe’s standout scorer once again. With an average of almost 1.7 goals per game, only time will tell if the Englishman can maintain this run and break more records in the 2025-26 season.

Kane climbing up the Champions League historic scoreboard

Kane continues to extend his legacy in the Champions League, first appearing with Tottenham Hotspur and now with Bayern Munich. The Englishman has surpassed Antoine Griezmann and Didier Drogba, moving into 18th place on the all-time list with 45 appearances.

Taking into account the current Champions League season, Kane has an average of 1.67 goals per game (5 goals in 3 games). If he reaches the final, stays fit, and maintains this form, Kane could play 15 games this season, bringing his total to 25 goals, a remarkable record if he continues at this prolific pace.

