Manuel Neuer’s stunning return headlines Germany’s 2026 World Cup squad, and Serge Gnabry misses out as Julian Nagelsmann balances experience and heartbreak

Germany has officially unveiled its squad for the 2026 World Cup, with Manuel Neuer making a stunning return to the national team under Julian Nagelsmann, while Serge Gnabry misses the tournament through injury after suffering a major setback late in the season. The announcement immediately sparked debate across the country as Die Mannschaft prepares for another attempt to restore its place among soccer’s elite after difficult recent World Cup campaigns.

For months, uncertainty surrounded Neuer’s international future after the veteran goalkeeper stepped away following Euro 2024. Yet Nagelsmann ultimately decided that experience, leadership, and composure on the biggest stage were too valuable to ignore ahead of a tournament that could define the next chapter of German soccer.

The biggest revelation from the squad announcement was undoubtedly Neuer’s comeback at the age of 40. The Bayern Munich goalkeeper had repeatedly insisted his international retirement was final, even describing the decision earlier this year as “set in stone.”

That position changed after discussions with Nagelsmann, who made it clear he wanted the veteran back between the posts for the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. “After many discussions, we understood that the three best goalkeepers in Germany should be at the World Cup. That’s why we spoke with Manuel, and he agreed to return. We plan with him as number 1,” the manager explained.

The decision came at a cost for Oliver Baumann, who had expected to remain the DFB-Team’s first-choice goalkeeper after featuring heavily during qualifying. Nagelsmann openly admitted the situation was difficult for the Hoffenheim keeper, describing Neuer’s return as “a blow” for Baumann after months of believing the role belonged to him.

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Germany finally reveals the full squad

As anticipation built around Neuer’s comeback, attention soon shifted toward the rest of Germany’s final selection for the tournament. Nagelsmann eventually confirmed a squad packed with Bundesliga experience, Premier League quality, and several emerging talents viewed as the future of the national team.

Manuel Neuer retired from the Germany national team in 2024.

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart)

Defenders: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), David Raum (Leipzig), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich), Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nathaniel Brown (Eintracht Frankfurt), Malick Thiaw (Newcastle)

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Midfielders: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool), Lennart Karl (Bayern Munich), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Aleksandar Pavlovic (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Galatasaray), Felix Nmecha (Borussia Dortmund), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Pascal Gross (Brighton and Hove Albion)

Forwards: Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Nick Woltemade (Newcastle), Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund)

One notable absentee remains Gnabry, whose season-ending injury following Bayern Munich’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid ruled him out of contention. His absence leaves Germany without one of its most dangerous wide attackers during a tournament where attacking depth could become decisive.

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Germany searching for redemption

Germany enters the World Cup under enormous pressure after consecutive group-stage eliminations in 2018 and 2022. Since lifting the trophy in Brazil in 2014, the national team has struggled to match expectations on the world stage.

Nagelsmann knows expectations remain high despite the recent disappointments. “I think we’re well prepared,” the German coach said. “We need to let our actions do the talking. That is why I’m glad that things are finally about to get underway.”

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The national team opens its campaign against Curacao before later facing the Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Group E. Warm-up matches against Finland and the United States are expected to help finalize tactical details before the tournament officially begins.