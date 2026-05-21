Why isn’t Marcelo Brozovic playing for Al Nassr vs Damac in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash?

Despite the recent draw against Al Hilal SFC, Al Nassr still maintain many chances of being crowned champions of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. To achieve this, they face Damac today, needing a convincing victory. Ahead of the match, head coach Jorge Jesus will be able to count on Cristiano Ronaldo, but he will have the difficult absence of Marcelo Brozović, forcing important adjustments in midfield.

Head coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that Marcelo Brozović will not be part of Al Nassr’s squad for the match against Damac FC. After leaving with discomfort in the groin area against Al Hilal SFC, he has not managed to fully recover, as the latest medical examinations did not give him the green light to train with the group, reports Asharq Al-Awsat. With this in mind, they will have to adjust their midfield without one of their best stars.

In place of the Croatian star, Saad Al Nasser could return to the starting lineup after shining against Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two. Alongside him, Jorge Jesus could once again rely on Ali Al Hassan, who has been a regular starter throughout the season. Without another world-class star in midfield, Al Nassr could lose a lot of consistency, as Marcelo Brozović not only provides offensive consistency, but also organizes the team throughout the game.

Report: Marcelo Brozovic is expected to remain at Al Nassr

Throughout the 2025-26 season, the future of Marcelo Brozović has been a fairly controversial topic. Being an undisputed starter for Jorge Jesus, the Croatian’s contract expires in June 2026 and his renewal has not yet been announced. Although he has been a somewhat divisive figure, Al Nassr are already pushing to secure his continuity, and are reportedly very close to ensuring the 33-year-old star remains at the club.

Marcelo Brozovic of Al Nassr

According to Al Youm newspaper, Al Nassr have reached an agreement to extend the contract of Marcelo Brozović. However, the agreement has not yet been officially announced, as the player’s representatives still have some formalities to complete before it becomes official. With this in mind, the Croatian midfielder appears set to remain in the Saudi Pro League, despite interest from several European clubs.

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see also Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Predicted lineups for Al Nassr vs Damac in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash

Al Nassr’s Jorge Jesus may press to sign another midfielder

Despite keeping Marcelo Brozović as a starter,Jorge Jesus could look to increase squad depth by signing a star midfielder. While Ângelo and Ali Al Hassan have accompanied the Croatian, Al Nassr have struggled to find consistency, suggesting that a box-to-box midfielder may be needed to complement the team. With this, they could aim to both enhance the 33-year-old star’s impact and build for the future at the same time.

While numerous players such as Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, among others, have been linked, they have not reached an agreement with any of them. However, the continuity of Jorge Jesus could be conditioned by the squad adjustments, as he has stated on multiple occasions that he needs greater depth to maintain high competitiveness across all competitions.