Is Robert Lewandowski really considering retirement? Barcelona star’s agent clears the air with two-word claim amid talk of joining Christian Pulisic at Milan

Does Robert Lewandowski really have retirement on the table? That’s the question echoing across Europe as reports swirl about the Barcelona veteran’s uncertain future — and even whispers of possibly joining Christian Pulisic at AC Milan. The Polish striker’s agent, however, has now stepped forward with a decisive two-word claim that has silenced the speculation, for now.

At 37, Lewandowski remains one of Europe’s most feared finishers. His hat-trick in Barcelona’s 4-2 win over Celta Vigo last weekend was a timely reminder that age has done little to dull his instinct in front of goal. Yet, despite his heroics, reports from Sport and Mundo Deportivo suggest that the Catalan club is preparing for the future without him.

Barcelona’s sporting leadership, led by Hansi Flick and Deco, is reportedly prioritizing younger talent. Lewandowski’s current deal runs until June 2026, but insiders claim the club may not extend his contract beyond the summer, when a key renewal clause could be triggered. Lewandowski himself has admitted that his future remains unresolved.

“I still don’t know the answer. I’m at peace with myself, and that’s the most important thing”, he recently confessed. “Even if the club contacted me now, I still wouldn’t answer. I need to feel what’s best for me.” Sources close to the striker indicate that Lewandowski has little interest in leaving Spain. His family is deeply settled in Castelldefels, a coastal town just outside Barcelona, where he and his wife Anna have built their home.

While many players of his generation have pursued lucrative moves to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League or Lionel Messi’s MLS, those options reportedly hold no appeal for the former Bayern Munich forward. If Barcelona decides to move forward without him, Lewandowski would only consider a new European club if the project allowed him to compete at a high level without uprooting his family. That’s where Milan enters the picture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Robert Lewandowski reportedly negotiating AC Milan move, Zlatan Ibrahimovic considered crucial

The Milan temptation

According to Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Milan’s sporting director, Igli Tare, has already contacted Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, to discuss a potential move. The Rossoneri, now featuring Christian Pulisic, are looking to add experience to their attack.

Internally, Milan legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic, now a consultant with the club, is said to be strongly backing the idea. He reportedly views Lewandowski as “the ideal role model for the team’s young players,” mirroring the impact Ibrahimovic himself had during his final years at San Siro. For Lewandowski, the Rossoneri’s proposal offers something rare — proximity to Barcelona, and a leadership role in one of Europe’s most historic clubs.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring a goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Huge reinforcement on way for Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric? How Milan could land Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski in January, all thanks to Santiago Gimenez

What did Lewandowski’s agent say?

As the speculation intensified, Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi, stepped up to address the rumors of his client’s possible retirement. His message was clear, concise, and emphatic: “The reports that Lewandowski is considering retirement are not true.”

Zahavi added that while no renewal talks have taken place with the Blaugrana yet, the striker remains fully focused on his soccer. “He’s a top-level striker, but there’s still no news about renewing his contract or his future with Barcelona,” he said. That two-word denial — “not true” — effectively shut down speculation that Lewandowski was ready to hang up his boots if Barca failed to renew his deal.