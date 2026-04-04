Barcelona extend their La Liga lead over Real Madrid with victory over Atletico Madrid

It was a great chance for Barcelona to extend their La Liga lead after Real Madrid had lost to Mallorca earlier. In a tough match against Atletico Madrid, they came away with a 2-1 win that put them seven points clear.

The first half was very balanced, with Lamine Yamal causing plenty of problems for Nicolas Gonzalez. However, Atletico Madrid went ahead with a long ball to Giuliano Simeone, who controlled it and scored. Barcelona responded shortly after with a fine goal by Marcus Rashford.

The play that changed the match came in the final seconds of the first half, with Yamal beating Gonzalez on a long run that led to a red card for the Atletico Madrid player. Barcelona controlled most of the second half but with little effectiveness. That changed when Robert Lewandowski scored off a rebound a few minutes after coming on to seal the win.