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Barcelona extend their La Liga lead over Real Madrid with victory over Atletico Madrid

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Rashford scored in the first half
© Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesRashford scored in the first half

It was a great chance for Barcelona to extend their La Liga lead after Real Madrid had lost to Mallorca earlier. In a tough match against Atletico Madrid, they came away with a 2-1 win that put them seven points clear.

The first half was very balanced, with Lamine Yamal causing plenty of problems for Nicolas Gonzalez. However, Atletico Madrid went ahead with a long ball to Giuliano Simeone, who controlled it and scored. Barcelona responded shortly after with a fine goal by Marcus Rashford.

The play that changed the match came in the final seconds of the first half, with Yamal beating Gonzalez on a long run that led to a red card for the Atletico Madrid player. Barcelona controlled most of the second half but with little effectiveness. That changed when Robert Lewandowski scored off a rebound a few minutes after coming on to seal the win.

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Fulltime

Barcelona win the match 2-1.

LEWANDOWSKI GOAL

87' Cancelo drove down the left, cut inside and shot, Musso parried it and the rebound hit Lewandowski for the goal.

Ferran chance saved

66' Olmo pulled it back and Ferran finished, but Musso made the save.

Ferran chance saved

65' A deep cross found Ferran, who hit it right-footed, but Musso made the save.

Yamal shot wide

59' Yamal struck with his left foot, just wide of the post.

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Red card overturned

46' VAR called the referee to review the play and he overturned the red card for Gerard Martín for a foul on Almada.

Substitutions

Fermín makes way for Ferran Torres, while Ruggeri comes on for Koke.

Second half begins

The second half is underway.

Halftime

The first half comes to an end (1-1).

Free kick chance missed

45+8' Rashford delivered a free kick cross, but Bernal missed the chance.

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GONZÁLEZ SENT OFF

45+6' García played a long pass to Yamal, González fouled him on the edge of the box and after a VAR review it was given as a direct red card.

Lewandowski substitution

80' Lewandowski comes on for Rashford.

RASHFORD GOAL

41' Rashford made a great run down the left, combined with Olmo, and finished with his left foot to score.

GIULIANO GOAL

38' Lenglet played a long ball to Giuliano, who ran through alone and finished to score.

Yamal hits the post

34' A combination between Olmo, Fermín and Yamal ended with a chipped finish over Musso, but it hit the post.

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Atlético chance missed

26' González played the pass, Baena sent a cross across goal, but Griezmann missed the finish. Offside was called on Baena, but he was onside.

Barcelona better

23' Barcelona have been the better side so far, but without scoring.

Yamal chance created

14' Yamal found López again with a pass, but his finish was off after being pressured by a defender.

Yamal through ball chance

12' Yamal played a great pass to Fermín López, who finished across goal, but Musso made the save.

Griezmann solo run

10' Griezmann made a great move down the right with two dribbles inside the box, but his finish went straight to García.

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Rashford free kick saved

6' Rashford took a free kick from the left, easily handled by Musso.

Kickoff

The match Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona begins.

Confirmed lineup for Barcelona

Joan García, Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Eric García, Fermín López; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford.

Confirmed lineup for Atletico Madrid

Juan Musso; Nahuel Molina, Clement Lenglet, Robin LeNormand; Giuliano Simeone, Álex Baena, Koke, Obed Vargas, Nicolás González; Antoine Griezmann, Thiago Almada.

Standings

Barcelona are in first place in La Liga with 73 points. Atletico Madrid are fourth with 57.

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Stadium

The match venue is Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. It has a capacity of 70,000.

Where to watch

You can watch this match on ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes in the USA.

Welcome

Welcome to live coverage of the La Liga match Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona.

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