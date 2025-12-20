Trending topics:
Barcelona coach Hansi Flick slams FIFA after Raphinha’s The Best snub: ‘It’s a joke’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Hansi Flick (left) and Raphinha (right)
© IMAGOHansi Flick (left) and Raphinha (right)

Raphinha has been one of Barcelona’s most decisive players over the past year, a run of form that placed him among the world’s top forwards. That level of performance was not reflected at the FIFA The Best ceremony, and Hansi Flick addressed the issue directly.

“I don’t want to single out who is better, but Raphinha is not in FIFA’s Best XI and that surprises me. I think it’s a joke,Flick said during Saturday’s press conference ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga match against Villarreal, according to Diario AS.

Raphinha’s influence was incredible. We see his goals, his matches, his assists — it was incredible,” the coach said while evaluating the Brazilian winger’s performances with Barcelona during his year and a half in charge of the team. “It’s a joke that he’s not in the Best XI. It’s not fair and I have to say it. I can’t believe it.”

For the The Best Awards, performances from the 2025 calendar year were taken into account, including the decisive stretch of the 2024–25 season and the first half of the current campaign. Raphinha was instrumental in Barcelona’s titles earlier this year in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, as well as the club’s run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

PSG star Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele was awarded the FIFA The Best trophy.

Throughout 2025, the Brazilian star scored 23 goals and formed a formidable attacking trio alongside Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski, helping Barcelona secure three trophies. However, the second half of the year proved more difficult, as a hamstring injury sidelined him for nearly half of the matches.

Who was selected for FIFA The Best XI?

Hansi Flick’s criticism of FIFA over the selection of the 2025 Best XI came despite the fact that two of his players were included. Pedri and Lamine Yamal represented Barcelona in the lineup in Raphinha’s absence.

As expected, the majority of selected players came from Paris Saint-Germain, winners of the UEFA Champions League and the dominant force in French soccer. Six players from Luis Enrique’s squad were named: Gianluigi Donnarumma (now with Manchester City), Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, and Ousmane Dembele.

The remaining standouts recognized by FIFA for their performances this year were Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, Chelsea star Cole Palmer, and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Raphinha had already been snubbed at the Ballon d’Or

The controversy surrounding Raphinha did not begin with the FIFA The Best Awards. A similar situation occurred a few months earlier at the Ballon d’Or ceremony. Ousmane Dembele was named the world’s best player, with Lamine Yamal finishing second.

Raphinha placed fifth, behind Vitinha and Mohamed Salah. That outcome led several stars, including Neymar, to criticize France Football, and Raphinha himself addressed the matter, making it clear he expected a better result. “I deserved much more,” he said.

