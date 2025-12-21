Son Heung-min reveals why he joined LAFC and MLS despite Premier League offers after Tottenham exit

Son Heung-min turned into one of the blockbuster moves of the 2025 MLS season back in August, becoming the most expensive signing in league history. With his departure from Tottenham Hotspur imminent at the time, the South Korean star has now revealed why he chose to join Los Angeles FC despite having offers from the Premier League.

After lifting the 2024–25 UEFA Europa League trophy, Son decided to leave Tottenham following a decade at the North London club. Still playing a key role at age 33, questions quickly arose about his future, with reported interest in keeping his career in Europe, but the forward ultimately opted for a move to North America in a decision that sent shockwaves across the soccer world.

In the recently released documentary “Heung-Min Son: Homecoming” on Tottenham Hotspur’s YouTube channel, the star made a candid revelation about his decision: “Obviously, I probably had a lot of options, but I definitely didn’t want to go to another Premier League team, because I respect the club so much. I never want to face Spurs again.”

In the 14-minute video, which also details Son’s final days as a Tottenham player, he made clear that the bond he built since arriving in 2015 played a decisive role in choosing his next destination as a professional soccer player. “I’m only going to play for Spurs, I’m not going to play against Spurs,” he added.

Heung Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur wipes away his tears during the friendly against Newcastle United.

Back at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after the conclusion of the 2025 MLS season, Son was also asked about his experience with LAFC so far, and the star made a bold comparison: “I think it’s right to say that in 2015, when I joined Spurs, I was very excited, I was very happy. I think that kind of feeling when I moved to LA, I think it’s the same.

“New environment, new challenge, and new weather,” he said with a laugh. “I think that changed everything, you know, changing to a different environment. I think it was just what I needed,” Son concluded. Now the face of LAFC, Son has already admitted he has his sights set on the MLS Cup, and at just 33 years old, his 12 goals and four assists in 13 games have raised expectations among fans.

Son and an emotional farewell

Beyond being Tottenham’s captain and leader, Son Heung-min was also known for his positivity and trademark smile off the pitch. However, during the club’s preseason tour to South Korea, a more emotional side of Son emerged during his farewell appearance.

Reflecting on his final match in a Tottenham jersey, a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in his hometown, Son described the moment: “It was emotional. I never thought I was going to cry, like, that hard, but… as much as I was thinking of the past, the last decade, the 10 years, it just made me fell sorry and also feel very grateful. It was just everything, like, emotional over everything.

“I just couldn’t stop crying. I think it was just truly my emotions, I showed everything. Like, how I felt… in an emotional way,” Son said. Substituted in the second half, he received a guard of honor from both teammates and opponents, then sat on the bench unable to hold back tears, bringing a 10-year chapter to a close, one he has said he would not change for anything.