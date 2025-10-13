Barcelona suffer a major setback: Two key players reportedly ruled out for El Clasico vs Real Madrid

Following a recent defeat to Sevilla, Barcelona missed a crucial opportunity to capture the top spot in LaLiga. Adding to their woes, two straight losses now jeopardize their quest for multiple titles. The issues deepen as head coach Hansi Flick might be missing two star players for the pivotal El Clasico game against Real Madrid—a match that could determine the league leadership.

According to Diario As, Daniel Olmo has been sidelined with a soleus muscle injury in his left leg, requiring a recovery period of two to three weeks. Alongside him, Joan Garcia, who suffered a tear in his left knee’s medial meniscus, will remain out until the first week of November. This duo’s absence rules them out of this crucial game and forces coach Hansi to implement strategic rotations to adapt to their absence.

Even if Olmo and Joan remain doubtful, Barcelona anticipate a boost with Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez likely to return for the Real Madrid clash. Ferran Torres faces uncertainty due to a muscle strain, but hopes remain high for his participation. Raphinha, back from a thigh injury, is set to be pivotal in this crucial match-up. The team’s preparations hinge on these key players stepping up when it matters most.

Real Madrid could welcome up to four players back for the clash vs Barcelona

Similar to Barcelona, Real Madrid face a significant injury crisis early in the 2025-26 season. Head Coach Xabi Alonso has already seen key players like Daniel Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Ferland Mendy, and Antonio Rudiger sidelined. Despite this, up to four of these players might return to action for the crucial LaLiga clash against Barcelona on October 26, a match that could be pivotal in the title race.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid passes the ball under pressure from Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

According to Transfermarkt, Mendy, Alexander-Arnold, and Huijsen are set to rejoin team training between this week or the next week. Similarly, Carvajal is expected back by October 25, although his involvement in the upcoming game is still uncertain due to the tight schedule. Their returns could bolster Real Madrid’s chances, positioning them as strong favorites to win the match and solidify their lead in LaLiga.

Real Madrid and Barcelona face the same problem: Their defensive strategy

Despite Real Madrid‘s impressive start to the 2025-26 season, suffering only one loss, defensive issues persist. Their recent defeat to Atletico Madrid exposed significant problems in aerial play, with Huijsen and Militao struggling to dominate. Similarly, Barcelona grapple with defensive frailties, though theirs are tied to an aggressive high-press strategy.

As El Clasico game approaches, both teams face a shared mission: Bolster defenses while sustaining their potent attacks. Success in these areas promises a fiercely competitive match on October 26, with the winner poised to seize the top spot in the standings—a pivotal step toward capturing the LaLiga title.