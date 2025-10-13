Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Barcelona suffer a major setback: Two key players reportedly ruled out for El Clasico vs Real Madrid

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Players of FC Barcelona look on.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesPlayers of FC Barcelona look on.

Following a recent defeat to Sevilla, Barcelona missed a crucial opportunity to capture the top spot in LaLiga. Adding to their woes, two straight losses now jeopardize their quest for multiple titles. The issues deepen as head coach Hansi Flick might be missing two star players for the pivotal El Clasico game against Real Madrid—a match that could determine the league leadership.

According to Diario As, Daniel Olmo has been sidelined with a soleus muscle injury in his left leg, requiring a recovery period of two to three weeks. Alongside him, Joan Garcia, who suffered a tear in his left knee’s medial meniscus, will remain out until the first week of November. This duo’s absence rules them out of this crucial game and forces coach Hansi to implement strategic rotations to adapt to their absence.

Even if Olmo and Joan remain doubtful, Barcelona anticipate a boost with Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez likely to return for the Real Madrid clash. Ferran Torres faces uncertainty due to a muscle strain, but hopes remain high for his participation. Raphinha, back from a thigh injury, is set to be pivotal in this crucial match-up. The team’s preparations hinge on these key players stepping up when it matters most.

Real Madrid could welcome up to four players back for the clash vs Barcelona

Similar to Barcelona, Real Madrid face a significant injury crisis early in the 2025-26 season. Head Coach Xabi Alonso has already seen key players like Daniel Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Ferland Mendy, and Antonio Rudiger sidelined. Despite this, up to four of these players might return to action for the crucial LaLiga clash against Barcelona on October 26, a match that could be pivotal in the title race.

Real Madrid&#039;s Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona&#039;s Lamine Yamal

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid passes the ball under pressure from Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

According to Transfermarkt, Mendy, Alexander-Arnold, and Huijsen are set to rejoin team training between this week or the next week. Similarly, Carvajal is expected back by October 25, although his involvement in the upcoming game is still uncertain due to the tight schedule. Their returns could bolster Real Madrid’s chances, positioning them as strong favorites to win the match and solidify their lead in LaLiga.

Advertisement
Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane shares high praise for Lamine Yamal: ‘He excites me’

see also

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane shares high praise for Lamine Yamal: ‘He excites me’

Real Madrid and Barcelona face the same problem: Their defensive strategy

Despite Real Madrid‘s impressive start to the 2025-26 season, suffering only one loss, defensive issues persist. Their recent defeat to Atletico Madrid exposed significant problems in aerial play, with Huijsen and Militao struggling to dominate. Similarly, Barcelona grapple with defensive frailties, though theirs are tied to an aggressive high-press strategy.

As El Clasico game approaches, both teams face a shared mission: Bolster defenses while sustaining their potent attacks. Success in these areas promises a fiercely competitive match on October 26, with the winner poised to seize the top spot in the standings—a pivotal step toward capturing the LaLiga title.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane shares high praise for Lamine Yamal: ‘He excites me’

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane shares high praise for Lamine Yamal: ‘He excites me’

While Zinedine Zidane remains a Real Madrid legend, the Frenchman did not hesitate to praise Barcelona's young talent, Lamine Yamal, highlighting him as his favorite player right now.

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe breaks the silence on his relation with Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe breaks the silence on his relation with Cristiano Ronaldo

Since his explosive entry onto the soccer stage in 2015, Kylian Mbappe has often been compared to his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, as he joins Real Madrid, the French forward reflects on his relationship with the Portuguese legend.

Three-time Champions League winner coach Zinedine Zidane reveals an impactful decision on his future

Three-time Champions League winner coach Zinedine Zidane reveals an impactful decision on his future

Following his historic coaching debut, three-time Champions League winner Zinedine Zidane made the bold choice to take a break. Now, several years later, the legendary Real Madrid coach has unveiled a shocking revelation about his professional future.

World Cup winner and former Borussia Dortmund teammate weighs in on Christian Pulisic’s evolution

World Cup winner and former Borussia Dortmund teammate weighs in on Christian Pulisic’s evolution

Christian Pulisic has emerged as one of the standout performers at the start of the 2025-26 season, and a World Cup winner and former Borussia Dortmund teammate has weighed in on his rise.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo