World Cup Qualifiers
How to watch Honduras vs Haiti match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Goalkeeper Edrick Menjívar of Honduras
© Thearon W. Henderson/Getty ImagesGoalkeeper Edrick Menjívar of Honduras
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Honduras vs Haiti on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Honduras vs Haiti
WHAT CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Monday, October 13, 2025
WHERE Paramount+, Fubo, Universo, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video and CBS Sports Network
Match Overview

Haiti’s remarkable run in the World Cup qualifiers has turned heads across the region. Once viewed as underdogs, the Haitians have battled their way to the top of the standings with five points from three matches, holding a narrow edge over traditional contenders like Honduras and Costa Rica.

Now, the race tightens as they prepare for a decisive clash with Honduras, who share the same point total but trail slightly on goal difference. With home-field advantage, Honduras will look to make a strong statement and seize control of first place, while Haiti aims to keep its dream of direct qualification alive

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Honduras vs Haiti and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
