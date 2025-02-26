Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comentarios

Barcelona set to finalize transfer weeks after Spanish window closes by exploiting FIFA rule ‘loophole’

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The legality of Barcelona's interpretation of FIFA regulations is uncertain, and the transfer could face legal challenges.
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesThe legality of Barcelona's interpretation of FIFA regulations is uncertain, and the transfer could face legal challenges.

FC Barcelona, despite a relatively quiet winter transfer window, is reportedly attempting to sell young Brazilian striker Vitor Roque to Palmeiras, potentially exploiting a loophole within FIFA’s regulations on player transfers.

The unexpected move, which comes weeks after the close of the European winter transfer window, highlights Barcelona’s resourcefulness in navigating their complex financial situation and underscores the intricacies of international transfer regulations.

Barcelona’s winter transfer window was unusually quiet, contrasting with their active summer transfer period. This inactivity suggested a focus on financial stability and careful management of resources.

However, recent reports suggest a change in strategy, with the club now exploring the possibility of selling Vitor Roque to Palmeiras. This decision, particularly given the club’s ongoing financial challenges, is noteworthy and has sparked considerable debate.

The potential FIFA transfer loophole

Barcelona believes it has identified a legal loophole within FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (article 5.2) that might permit the sale of Vitor Roque to Palmeiras before Friday’s deadline for the Brazilian transfer window.

Advertisement

This interpretation, however, has been disputed by both La Liga and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), who claim they have not authorized the transfer. This disagreement highlights the complexities of international football regulations and suggests a potential legal challenge to the transfer.

Before the transfer can be finalized, an agreement must be reached between Barcelona and Real Betis, who currently have Roque on loan. This could involve financial compensation or other forms of agreement.

Should this be possible, the transfer is expected to generate $25 million for Barcelona, along with a 20% sell-on clause. This significant revenue would provide much-needed financial relief for Barcelona, aiding their efforts to improve their financial standing.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Manchester City's plan: €40 million bid for emerging Brazilian soccer star

Manchester City's plan: €40 million bid for emerging Brazilian soccer star

Manchester City's January transfer spending could surpass £100 million as they pursue three young talents: Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov, and Omar Marmoush, signaling a significant investment in rebuilding their squad.

Palmeiras eyes major transfer from Barcelona to rival Inter Miami in the Club World Cup

Palmeiras eyes major transfer from Barcelona to rival Inter Miami in the Club World Cup

Palmeiras is reportedly preparing a €20 million bid for Barcelona's Vitor Roque, setting up a potential clash between the Brazilian striker and Lionel Messi at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Facial recognition software captures Brazil crime boss at game

Facial recognition software captures Brazil crime boss at game

During Sunday's Palmeiras game against Bahia in the Brasileirão, facial recognition software at the stadium worked wonders. Cameras spotted a wanted crime boss who was looking to watch the game. With the facial recognition software pointing out Rogério Barbosa da Silva Gois, police in the stadium were able to apprehend the leader of a criminal […]

Chelsea agree $71 million deal for starlet Estêvão

Chelsea agree $71 million deal for starlet Estêvão

Chelsea recently reached a verbal agreement with Brazilian giants Palmeiras, with the English side set to pay $71 million for starlet Estêvão. Estêvão, who turned 17 just a month ago, has been heralded as one of the best talents in the world. The deal includes an initial $37 million transfer fee along with roughly $34 […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo