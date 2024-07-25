Leipzig is preparing for a significant bid for their star player, Dani Olmo, as Barcelona’s interest in the Spanish international intensifies. Olmo, who showcased his talents at Euro 2024, has become a hot commodity in the transfer market. His performance at the tournament, where Spain secured their first European title since 2012, earned him the Golden Boot award.

With Olmo’s $65 million release clause now expired, the Germans find themselves in a favorable negotiating position. They can now demand a higher fee for the player, whose market value has soared following his impressive displays. Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, has been actively pursuing Olmo. The Barcelona sporting director met with Olmo’s agent to discuss a potential move to Catalunya, as per Marca.

One of the primary challenges for Barca in securing the Spaniard’s transfer is their financial situation. The club has been grappling with economic constraints and will need to offload an important player to fund Olmo’s move. This situation complicates their efforts, as key players like Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, and Raphinha have indicated their desire to stay at the club.

Initial offer and how the meeting went

Barcelona’s initial offer reportedly consisted of $43 million in fixed installments and an additional $22 million in variables. However, Leipzig, preferring an immediate financial injection, rejected this offer. The German side insists on receiving most of the $65 million release clause in cash. As reported by Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana remain actively engaged in negotiations. They will continue working to adjust their offer to meet the Bundesliga side’s financial demands.

To accommodate financial constraints, Barcelona proposed a structured salary plan for the 25-year-old. This plan would see Olmo earning less initially, with increased remuneration from the third season onward. Despite these constraints, the player, who has expressed his desire to return to Barcelona, remains open to other offers due to the financial challenges facing the Catalan club.

The Catalans’ pursuit of Dani Olmo is part of a broader transfer strategy that includes securing the signing of Nico Williams from Athletic Club. The club has already tabled a contract offer for Williams and is prepared to activate his €58 million release clause. Once this deal is finalized, Barcelona plans to focus on Olmo. It wants to secure both players to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

Could United hijack Dani Olmo deal from Barcelona?

Barcelona’s financial difficulties pose significant challenges to their transfer ambitions. Reports suggest that Leipzig rejected the proposal not only because of the low amount but also due to the unfavorable payment conditions.

In addition to Barcelona, Manchester United has also shown interest in Dani Olmo. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their attack and see Olmo as an ideal fit for Erik ten Hag’s team. Olmo’s ability to provide cover for Bruno Fernandes and play on either flank makes him a valuable asset. However, Barcelona’s strong interest and the midfielder’s preference for a return to Spain may give the Catalan club an edge in the transfer race.

PHOTOS: IMAGO