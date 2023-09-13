Star duo Bernardo Silva and Dani Olmo have special stipulations built into their current contracts. While many players have release clauses, Olmo and Bernardo Silva have specialized options catered to Barcelona. Both players recently agreed to new extensions with Manchester City and RB Leipzig respectively.

Despite the new deals, Mundo Deportivo is claiming that Barcelona has the option to trigger a special release clause for the pair. The Spanish giants can pay Manchester City $62 million for Silva at any time. They can also shell out $65 million to Leipzig for Olmo as well. The news outlet reports that the Catalan club is the only team to be able to trigger these fees.

Barcelona previously linked with both Silva and Olmo

Silva was previously linked with a move to Barca for much of the summer transfer window. Team president Joan Laporta even made it known that he would love to bring the Portugal international into the team.

The midfielder, however, instead opted to sign a contract extension with the Champions League winners in August. The extension will keep Silva with City until the summer of 2026. This is, of course, unless Barca pays their personalized release clause. The Portuguese playmaker has yet to record a goal or assist so far this season.

Much like the reported Silva clause, Barca also has a similar deal with Olmo and Leipzig. The attacking midfielder is a Spain international and has been tracked by Barca for some time now. Olmo signed a new contract with the German giants back in early June. This deal extends his stay with Leipzig until the summer of 2027. The attacker has already racked up five goals and an assist during the current campaign.

Spanish club enduring tough financial times

The two clauses were put in place to help Barca’s precarious financial situation. A recent report by Forbes claims that the club currently has over $1 billion in debts at the moment. As a result, Barca generated around $110 million in player sales this summer. Team officials have even resulted in selling squares of Camp Nou grass to fans.

PHOTO: IMAGO / motivio