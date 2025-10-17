Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Barcelona injury crisis deepens: Lewandowski’s replacement ruled out of La Liga clash vs Girona

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona.

The past few weeks have been a nightmare for Barcelona. Not only have the results been disappointing—particularly the losses to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League and Sevilla in La Liga—but they’ve also been hit with a wave of injuries to key players, including Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski suffered a muscle tear in his left hamstring during Poland’s match against Lithuania in the World Cup qualifiers, which will sideline him for an estimated month. That rules him out of Barcelona’s upcoming games, including El Clasico against Real Madrid on Sunday, October 26.

With that scenario, it was crucial for head coach Hansi Flick to have Ferran Torres fit—he’s the other player in the squad who typically fills in at center forward when Robert Lewandowski is out. However, the opposite has happened.

“First team player Ferran Torres will miss tomorrow’s match against Girona as a precaution, due to discomfort stemming from the hamstring overload in his left leg, sustained during the international break,” Barcelona announced Friday in a post on social media.

Tweet placeholder

Torres was part of Luis de la Fuente’s squad for Spain’s World Cup qualifiers. He started last Saturday’s match against Georgia and played all 90 minutes in the 2–0 win. However, the physical discomfort he suffered kept him off the bench for Tuesday’s game against Bulgaria, and the same will be true in La Liga.

Advertisement
Did Lamine Yamal avoid punishment after being late ahead of PSG clash? Barcelona boss Hansi Flick responds to rumor with brutally clear two-word claim

see also

Did Lamine Yamal avoid punishment after being late ahead of PSG clash? Barcelona boss Hansi Flick responds to rumor with brutally clear two-word claim

Barcelona’s injury list

Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are just two of several injured players currently sidelined at Barcelona. What’s particularly notable about the situation is that most of these injuries occurred while the players were away with their national teams—not while training or playing with the club.

Lamine Yamal is the most prominent example, not only because of the importance the young winger holds for Barcelona, but also because the injury he sustained in September while playing with Spain triggered a public dispute between coaches Luis de la Fuente and Hansi Flick. After a short return that included a couple of appearances in La Liga and the Champions League, Yamal began experiencing physical discomfort again and is now working to recover in time for the match against Real Madrid.

Another player injured while on duty with Spain is Dani Olmo, who suffered a soleus muscle injury in his left leg and is currently unavailable. The most recent name added to Barcelona’s injury list—and another who won’t be available against Real Madrid—is Joan Garcia, who’s dealing with a meniscus problem in his left knee.

Advertisement
Barcelona TV Schedule: View Barça Games On TV

see also

Barcelona TV Schedule: View Barça Games On TV

Barcelona’s upcoming schedule

Barcelona’s next match is against Girona in La Liga this Saturday. Three days later, they’ll host Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League, looking to bounce back from the loss to PSG. Then, on Sunday, October 26, they’ll play their biggest game of the season so far—against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona reach historic milestone for the first time in 126 years despite Champions League loss to PSG

Barcelona reach historic milestone for the first time in 126 years despite Champions League loss to PSG

Despite falling to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona achieved a historic milestone.

Video: Ferran Torres nets controversial goal for Barcelona vs. Mallorca amid referee drama

Video: Ferran Torres nets controversial goal for Barcelona vs. Mallorca amid referee drama

In a controversial play involving the referee, Ferran Torres extended the advantage for FC Barcelona against RCD Mallorca.

Barcelona could make a bold offer for Pep Guardiola’s ‘biggest regret’: $62 million and star player swap ready?

Barcelona could make a bold offer for Pep Guardiola’s ‘biggest regret’: $62 million and star player swap ready?

Just recently, reports emerged that Pep Guardiola has admitted to a major regret in the transfer market, one that he considers his biggest mistake. Now, Barcelona is ready to pounce, prepared to offer $62 million and sacrifice one of its star players in an audacious swap deal to lure him away from his current club.

Major Premier League rule revision proposed by Manchester City coach Guardiola: ‘Maybe I will change it’

Major Premier League rule revision proposed by Manchester City coach Guardiola: ‘Maybe I will change it’

Pep Guardiola spoke about a Premier League rule that benefits Manchester City—but one he would prefer to see changed.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo