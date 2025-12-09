Bad news for Lionel Messi: Key Inter Miami player reportedly targeted by South American giants

Lionel Messi cemented his place as the most decorated player in soccer history after winning the Major League Soccer title last Saturday. Now Inter Miami are fully focused on shaping their roster for the upcoming season, and one of the team’s core players is reportedly being closely monitored by a South American club.

“Tadeo Allende was offered to River,” journalist German Garcia Grova said, as cited by El Intransigente, regarding the Argentine forward who shined for the Herons during 2025. “The response was positive. The 26-year-old player is appreciated by Marcelo Gallardo,” the reporter added, referring to the River Plate head coach.

Allende was one of the most important players for Inter Miami on their path to the MLS title. He scored 24 goals in 54 matches across all competitions and was especially decisive during the postseason: he delivered nine goals and two assists in six matches, including the title-clinching goal in the final against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

“His rights belong to Celta Vigo, who acquired him for $4.5 million from Godoy Cruz. He is on loan at Inter Miami and must resolve his situation in Spain,” Garcia Grova added regarding the Argentine forward’s status.

Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with the 2025 MLS Cup eastern conference trophy.

Inter Miami’s reported stance on Allende

Tadeo Allende joined Inter Miami at the start of this year on a one-season loan. His performances exceeded expectations, which now makes the decision about his future a key issue for the Herons. In that context, the club appears to have a clear intention.

“Negotiations are underway for Tadeo Allende’s future as the striker returns to Celta Vigo after excellent season at Inter Miami with 24 goals in total,” reporter Fabrizio Romano wrote on his X account on Tuesday. “Inter Miami want to keep Allende as talks are ongoing about deal conditions, club very happy with his contribution.”

Inter Miami must resolve their forward situation

Winning the MLS title also marked the end of an era for Inter Miami. Several key players, such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, will not continue with the club beginning in 2026. At the same time, the status of other stars remains uncertain.

Along with the negotiations for Tadeo Allende, the situation of Luis Suarez is also a major issue. The Uruguayan forward will become a free agent on January 1, and his future is still unknown. Rumors of a possible return to Nacional have gained momentum in recent days, which would mark his third stint with the Uruguayan side.

However, the possibility of Suarez staying at Inter Miami remains open. His 17 goals in 50 matches in 2025 make him a valuable player, even after losing his starting spot to Mateo Silvetti. Additionally, his close friendship with Lionel Messi could play a key role in his decision.