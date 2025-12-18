Is Cristiano Ronaldo holding Portugal back? Teammate Bruno Fernandes drops mic with firm eight-word response

As the 2026 World Cup edges closer, a familiar and uncomfortable question has returned to the center of Portugal’s national debate. With Cristiano Ronaldo approaching the twilight of his international career and a new generation asserting itself, doubts linger about balance, rhythm, and evolution. At the same time, Bruno Fernandes has emerged as the unquestioned on-field leader, carrying both responsibility and expectation for a country that believes its moment may finally be near.

Recent results have only intensified the discussion. Portugal has qualified convincingly, scoring freely and dominating opponents, even during moments when their most iconic figure was absent. It has prompted a narrative that refuses to disappear: is the team more fluid, more dynamic, without its greatest ever goalscorer? Fernandes has now addressed that debate directly. And while his answer was calm, measured, and rooted in collective thinking, it carried a firmness that leaves little room for misinterpretation.

The Selecao’s emphatic 9-1 victory over Armenia, which sealed qualification, was as spectacular as it was symbolic. Playing without Ronaldo due to suspension, the country dismantled its opponent with ease. Fernandes, wearing the armband, delivered a hat-trick and an assist, while PSG midfielder João Neves also struck three times.

The performance immediately triggered familiar talking points. Without Al-Nassr’s star, the pressing was sharper, the movement more fluid, and the ball circulated with speed. Critics pointed to the freedom enjoyed by the attacking midfielders, while supporters argued that the team finally looked unburdened.

What did Bruno Fernandes say about Ronaldo?

Rather than deflecting the issue, Fernandes confronted it head-on during an interview with Canal 11. “I have no problem talking about it. I know what people think, that it’s clear we play better without Ronaldo, that the players are freer and more fluid,” Fernandes said. “If that happens, it’s partly our fault.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the captain, the issue is not Ronaldo’s presence, but how the rest of the team reacts to it. The temptation to force play toward a legend, he admitted, can disrupt natural patterns. But responsibility lies with the collective. It was at this point that Fernandes delivered the eight-word response that defines his stance and reframes the entire debate. “He can give us things inside the box.” The words were simple. The message was decisive.

What Ronaldo still offers Portugal

At 40 years old, Ronaldo is no longer the explosive winger or relentless presser of earlier eras. But the Manchester United midfielder was clear that the forward’s value has evolved rather than diminished. “He draws defenders and creates space for other players,” the 31-year-old star explained. “He’s a very high-level player.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In matches where Portugal struggles to break compact defenses, that presence remains invaluable. Ronaldo’s gravity inside the area forces adjustments, opening lanes for midfield runners and wide attackers. Fernandes also stressed that every selection comes with trade-offs. Goncalo Ramos offers pressing and diagonal runs. Bernardo Silva brings control and possession. Fernandes himself provides verticality and final passes. “All players add things and take away others. Cristiano is the same as us,” he said.