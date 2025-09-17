Exclusive: From Ukraine to MLS champion, Yevhen Cheberko talks Columbus Crew’s playoff push and life under Wilfried Nancy

Columbus Crew defender Yevhen Cheberko has emerged as a key figure in Wilfried Nancy’s back line, helping the MLS Cup champions stay among the Eastern Conference contenders. In an exclusive interview with World Soccer Talk, the Ukrainian international discusses his journey from Europe to MLS, his partnership with Nancy, and the ambitions driving the club forward.

Born in Melitopol, Ukraine, Cheberko came through the UFK Dnipro and FC Dnipro youth systems, making 15 professional appearances before moving to Zorya Luhansk in 2017. Dnipro’s financial crisis had sent the club from European competition to collapse within just a few years. Originally a central midfielder, Cheberko shifted to defense at Zorya, playing both left back and center back, and earned his first senior Ukraine call-up in 2020.

He played 45 minutes in a 7–0 friendly defeat to France and then had to wait five years for a second appearance. That same year, Cheberko joined Austrian Bundesliga side LASK Linz for a reported €300,000, but struggled for minutes and soon moved to Osijek in Croatia. Over two seasons there he made 61 appearances, helping the club consolidate its place in the Croatian top tier, before signing with Columbus Crew in June 2023.

Two years on, Cheberko is an indispensable part of Nancy’s defense, with more than 80 appearances across all competitions.

“My relationship with Nancy is good—he’s such a good person who not only looks at your football skills but tries to help you in life and give you advice,” Cheberko told World Soccer Talk. “That’s why he’s built such a good atmosphere and a healthy environment in the team, because every player trusts him. You can be a bit more open with him in contrast to other coaches.”

Like teammates Chris Mavinga and Brad Smith, Cheberko went many years without silverware before moving to MLS. His first season in Columbus ended with the MLS Cup, and his second brought a Leagues Cup triumph over Los Angeles FC and a trip to the CONCACAF Champions Cup Final, where the Crew fell to Pachuca, narrowly missing FIFA Club World Cup qualification.

Cheberko has been vital on both sides of the ball. He ranks second on the team with 64.3 accurate passes per MLS game, just behind Sean Zawadzki (64.9), and also sits second in clearances per game (2.6) and third in tackles per game (1.7). He leads the squad in interceptions (1.1).

“My biggest strength is the way I play with the ball and how I can find a solution with the first pass and combine with the offensive players,” he said. “Thanks to my past in midfield, I can do some things on the ball that other defenders cannot. While I’ve transformed a lot as a center back, I’ve tried not to lose that confidence on the ball. I still have a lot of room for improvement, so I’m just trying to close that gap and be the best version of myself that I can possibly be.”

Columbus are again in position for a strong postseason, aiming to qualify for the MLS Cup Playoffs for a third straight year. The Crew sit comfortably in the Eastern Conference’s top seven and are pushing to avoid the wild-card round.

“The fans constantly give us energy in home matches by cheering for us—it doesn’t matter if it’s raining, snowing, or super hot, they show up and support us,” Cheberko added. “You want to give back to them by performing well and winning the game. When the former owner wanted to move the team to Austin, the Crew fans took action to ensure that they didn’t lose the team. They’re always supporting, always asking me questions about my country, and we just want to pay it back, do our best to win the games, and represent the club and city.”