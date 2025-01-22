AC Milan have sealed the deal of Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, marking their first major acquisition of the January transfer window. The 34-year-old England international joins on an initial loan deal with an option to buy, injecting both experience and pace into Milan’s defensive line. This signing could signal the beginning of an active window for Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao‘s side as they aim to strengthen their squad across various positions.

Kyle Walker’s move to Milan has been weeks in the making, but reports from Calciomercato and Fabrizio Romano confirm that it is now complete. The Englishman arrives on a free loan for the remainder of the 2024-25 season, with an option for Milan to make the transfer permanent for €5 million in the summer. Should the Rossoneri activate this clause, Walker will sign a contract until 2027, earning an annual salary of €4 million.

Walker is expected to arrive in Milan on Thursday to undergo medicals, and he could debut in upcoming fixtures such as the Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb or the highly anticipated Derby della Madonnina against Inter.

The veteran’s departure from Manchester City marks the end of an illustrious chapter. Having joined Pep Guardiola’s squad in 2017 for €53 million from Tottenham, Walker became a cornerstone of City’s defense. Over his seven-year stint, he made 319 appearances and won 18 major honors, including six Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

However, injuries and age have affected his playing time. This season, Walker has started just 41% of the Citizens’ league games, leading to his availability in the January window. Despite previous interest from Bayern Munich and Inter, Walker ultimately chose the Rossoneri, further enriching Milan’s history of signing experienced Premier League stars.

Walker’s impact on Milan’s defense

Walker’s arrival adds depth to a defense plagued by inconsistency. However, the Rossoneri now face a selection conundrum at right-back, with Emerson Royal, Davide Calabria, and Alessandro Florenzi already vying for the position. Emerson, who joined from Tottenham in the summer, could be offloaded, with Fulham and Galatasaray reportedly interested.

The 34-year-old’s signing represents more than just a reinforcement. His pace, tactical awareness, and leadership will be invaluable, especially in high-stakes matches. The veteran defender will bring the kind of winning mentality Milan need to reverse their recent run of erratic performances.

Milan’s transfer strategy: Who’s next?

With Walker secured, Sergio Conceicao would reportedly be looking to address additional needs in their squad. Reports suggest that Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez is a top target. The Mexican international has reportedly expressed a strong desire to join the Serie A giant, with his representatives working to finalize a deal. However, Feyenoord’s €40 million asking price remains a significant hurdle.

Milan may negotiate a structured deal, possibly tying portions of the fee to performance metrics like Champions League qualification and trophies won. The potential sale of Strahinja Pavlovic or Emerson Royal could generate funds for the Gimenez transfer.

Other names previously linked to Milan include Joao Felix, though Chelsea are reportedly unwilling to agree to a loan, and Marcus Rashford, whose pursuit was abandoned due to complications in negotiations.