Huge boost for Sergio Ramos and Liga MX: Monterrey makes shock move for ex-Manchester United star

By Martina Alcheva

Sergio Ramos of CF Monterrey enters the field through the tunnel during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group E match between Urawa Red Diamonds and CF Monterrey at Rose Bowl Stadium on June 25, 2025 in Pasadena, California.
Liga MX giant Monterrey has just pulled off one of the most eye-catching transfers of the summer, securing a major European name to join Sergio Ramos in its title-chasing squad. The deal stunned many after the player was heavily linked with rivals Pumas, who were expected to land him before negotiations broke down over salary demands. The signing is seen as a statement of intent from Rayados, who already sit atop the Apertura table.

The Mexican side confirmed that they have reached a full agreement for the player’s transfer and that he will travel to Monterrey to undergo medical tests before signing his contract. According to reports from journalist Fabrizio Romano, Rayados will pay around $4.5 million for the deal, securing one of the highest-profile arrivals in recent Liga MX history. This move comes just months after the club made waves by signing Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos. Now, with the addition of another European star, Monterrey looks stronger than ever as they chase silverware on multiple fronts.

The man in question is none other than Anthony Martial, the 29-year-old French forward who rose to prominence as a teenager at Monaco before completing a then-record $49 million transfer to Manchester United in 2015. Over nine seasons at Old Trafford, Martial made 317 appearances, scoring 90 goals and providing 54 assists.

During his United career, he collected six trophies, including the FA Cup, League Cup, and the 2017 Europa League title. However, persistent injuries hampered his progress and saw him gradually fall down the pecking order, becoming a bit-part player in his final seasons.

After leaving United as a free agent in the summer of 2024, Martial signed a lucrative deal with AEK Athens — the biggest contract in the Greek club’s history — but struggled to make a consistent impact. He scored nine goals in 23 appearances but was left out of the squad for the club’s last six fixtures, signaling that his time in Greece was coming to an end.

The Pumas twist

Martial was widely expected to join Pumas on loan, as AEK were willing to let him leave for free, provided the Mexican club covered his salary. However, the forward’s wage demands proved to be a stumbling block, and Monterrey swooped in with an offer that satisfied both player and club.

Journalist César Luis Merlo had previously warned that the salary issue might scupper the deal with Pumas — and that’s exactly what happened. Now, Rayados fans are celebrating what many are calling the coup of the summer transfer window.

