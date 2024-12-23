Manchester United has been navigating turbulent waters ever since academy graduate and star Marcus Rashford expressed his desire for “new challenges,” hinting at a possible departure from Old Trafford. Coach Ruben Amorim has once again commented on the situation, this time addressing the influence of Rashford’s entourage on his decision to give the controversial interview.

After six matches under Amorim—where Rashford scored three goals—the coach made the polarizing decision to bench the forward for the Manchester derby against City. This sparked Rashford’s interview, which further fueled speculation about his future. Since then, Rashford has been left out of two additional games, marking three consecutive exclusions from the squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Amorim acknowledged the external pressures Rashford faces, taking aim at his inner circle. “Of course it’s a hard situation, but I understand that these kind of players they have a lot of people around them, making some choices that. Sometimes, it’s not the first idea from the players,” Amorim said.

While recognizing that the interview wasn’t solely Rashford’s decision, the coach emphasized his willingness to work with the player. “I can understand that, I can separate things. I’m always here to help Marcus as another player, and they have to do what they have to do. I say they chose to do that interview, because it’s not just Marcus, and I understand that.

Amorim also reiterated Rashford’s importance to the squad despite the ongoing saga: “As a coach, I’m just focused on the performance, the way we train, and then the rest it’s better for me and the club to deal with that when the time comes. At the moment, I’m just focused on improving Marcus, we need a lot in this moment a talented guy like Marcus, and I forget for now the interview: I just see what I see on the pitch.”

Manchester United suffered another shocking loss at the weekend, falling 0-3 at Old Trafford against Bournemouth. Fans will be watching closely on Boxing Day when the Red Devils travel to Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers, a match that could signal whether Rashford’s situation reaches a point of no return.

Manchester United high earners under review

Rashford’s situation is just one piece of a larger puzzle, as United undergoes a significant rebuilding process under Ruben Amorim and the club’s new ownership led by INEOS. Historically, post-Sir Alex Ferguson managers have tried to build around an existing core, but the current regime appears set on a more drastic overhaul.

According to The Telegraph’s James Ducker, alongside Rashford’s potential departure, the club is reportedly exploring options to offload high-earning but underperforming players, including Casemiro and Antony. The goal is to generate funds to reinvest in a more competitive squad, signaling a transformative approach for the Red Devils.