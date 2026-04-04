Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Confirmed lineups for La Liga match

The biggest game of the afternoon features two major Spanish clubs, with Barcelona facing Atletico Madrid in the capital. Barcelona could open up a seven-point lead in La Liga if they win in Madrid, after Real Madrid’s loss to Mallorca.

Things are a bit different for Atletico Madrid, whose priority is the Champions League match against this same rival next Wednesday. Their biggest absentee is Jan Oblak, who is injured.

This could be a huge match for Barcelona, as they could nearly clinch the title with a win in Madrid. For this one, Raphinha appears to be the biggest absence after the muscle injury he suffered while with Brazil.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona lineups

Diego Simeone opted for this lineup: Juan Musso; Nahuel Molina, Clement Lenglet, Robin LeNormand; Giuliano Simeone, Álex Baena, Koke, Obed Vargas, Nicolás González; Antoine Griezmann, Thiago Almada.

Raphinha got injured playing for Brazil (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Hansi Flick could choose this lineup: Joan García, Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Eric García, Fermín López; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford.

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