Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Confirmed lineups for La Liga match

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Griezmann and Yamal are very important to their teams
© Denis Doyle/Getty Images Judit Cartiel/Getty ImagesGriezmann and Yamal are very important to their teams

The biggest game of the afternoon features two major Spanish clubs, with Barcelona facing Atletico Madrid in the capital. Barcelona could open up a seven-point lead in La Liga if they win in Madrid, after Real Madrid’s loss to Mallorca.

Things are a bit different for Atletico Madrid, whose priority is the Champions League match against this same rival next Wednesday. Their biggest absentee is Jan Oblak, who is injured.

This could be a huge match for Barcelona, as they could nearly clinch the title with a win in Madrid. For this one, Raphinha appears to be the biggest absence after the muscle injury he suffered while with Brazil.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona lineups

Diego Simeone opted for this lineup: Juan Musso; Nahuel Molina, Clement Lenglet, Robin LeNormand; Giuliano Simeone, Álex Baena, Koke, Obed Vargas, Nicolás González; Antoine Griezmann, Thiago Almada.

Raphinha got injured playing for Brazil (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Raphinha got injured playing for Brazil (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Hansi Flick could choose this lineup: Joan García, Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Eric García, Fermín López; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford.

Advertisement
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

see also

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Hansi Flick explains Lamine Yamal anger after Barcelona win over Atletico Madrid

Hansi Flick explains Lamine Yamal anger after Barcelona win over Atletico Madrid

FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick explained Lamine Yamal's angered reaction after the 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona suffer major blow as Marc Bernal’s injury reportedly leaves him out of Champions League quarterfinal

Barcelona suffer major blow as Marc Bernal’s injury reportedly leaves him out of Champions League quarterfinal

Despite defeating Atlético Madrid, Barcelona received bad news after the match. Forced to leave the game in the 62nd minute, Marc Bernal has reportedly suffered an injury that rules him out of the Champions League quarterfinals.

Julián Álvarez saga with Barcelona draws complaint from Atletico Madrid: ‘You are crossing the line’

Julián Álvarez saga with Barcelona draws complaint from Atletico Madrid: ‘You are crossing the line’

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo commented on the rumors linking Julián Álvarez with Barcelona.

Barcelona extend their La Liga lead over Real Madrid with victory over Atletico Madrid

Barcelona extend their La Liga lead over Real Madrid with victory over Atletico Madrid

The live coverage of the match Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona in La Liga.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo