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Christian Pulisic watches closely as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri addresses Italy coaching links to replace Gennaro Gattuso

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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AC Milan star Christian Pulisic and head coach Massimiliano Allegri.
© Jonathan MoscropAlessandro Sabattini/Getty ImagesAC Milan star Christian Pulisic and head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

With Christian Pulisic part of Milan pushing toward its objectives and Italy’s national team undergoing upheaval, uncertainty now surrounds both projects. As Milan continues its campaign and Italy searches for direction, the balance between stability and opportunity for coach Massimiliano Allegri becomes increasingly fragile.

The discussion emerges at a critical moment, with the club chasing Champions League qualification and the Azzurri reeling from another historic setback. Italy’s failure to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup has triggered widespread changes, leaving the managerial position vacant. Amid this turbulence, Allegri’s name has surfaced as one of the leading candidates, creating tension around Milan’s long-term plans.

Italy’s recent collapse has sent shockwaves through the soccer world, particularly after the playoff defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina on penalties. The result confirmed a third straight World Cup absence for the four-time champion, an unprecedented decline that has forced a complete reassessment of the system.

Gattuso’s departure, alongside resignations from key federation figures, has deepened the crisis and accelerated the search for a new leader. The scale of the rebuild required goes beyond the coaching role, with structural issues across Italian soccer now under scrutiny.

“As an Italian, I’m very sorry about the failure to qualify, but we must take it as an opportunity for growth and have a strategic vision for the next 10 years,” Allegri admitted, reflecting the broader sentiment surrounding the national team’s struggles.

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What did Allegri say on Italy links?

In the middle of the growing speculation, Allegri addressed the rumors directly, offering clarity on his current priorities while leaving a subtle door open. His stance highlights a strong commitment to Milan, even as external interest intensifies.

“I haven’t thought about it yet. I am at Milan, I am happy here, and I hope to be here for a long time,” he said. The message reinforces that his immediate focus remains on guiding the Rossoneri back to the Champions League, a key objective set at the beginning of the season.

However, the ambiguity in his tone has not gone unnoticed. “Life is unpredictable, you never know what could happen,” Allegri added, suggesting that while Milan is his priority, the possibility of a future shift cannot be completely ruled out.

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AC Milan&#039;s Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri manager of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match.

Milan’s project under threat?

For Milan, the situation presents a potential risk to its carefully rebuilt project. The club has entrusted Allegri with a long-term vision, and under his leadership, it has climbed to second place in Serie A, firmly in contention for a Champions League return.

Allowing the coach to leave now could disrupt the progress achieved over the past season. Internally, there is a growing belief that the club must protect its stability rather than compensate for the national team’s failures.

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For players like Pulisic, the uncertainty surrounding Allegri’s future could have significant implications. Stability at the managerial level is crucial for maintaining performance and tactical continuity, especially during a decisive phase of the season.

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