The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) suspended all matches in the Turkish Super Lig as well as lower leagues. Officials made the decision after a shocking assault on a referee during a match on Monday night.

The incident occurred after a 1-1 draw between Ankaragucu and Rizespor. Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face after Rizespor scored an equalizing goal in the 97th minute. Koca ran onto the field and struck Meler, who then fell to the ground. Ankaragucu players and staff then kicked the official in the face while he was down. Security personnel finally stepped in to help Meler off the field after the incident. He suffered injuries including a black eye and small facial fractures. Authorities arrested Koca along with two other suspects for “injuring a public official.”

Condemnation across Turkish Super Lig after referee attack

The assault brought swift and harsh condemnation across Turkish football. TFF chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi called it “a night of shame for Turkish football.” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the violence, saying “Sports means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence.” FIFA President Gianni Infantino also spoke out, stating there is “absolutely no place for violence in football, on or off the field.” He called on authorities to ensure the safety of referees and strict punishments for assaults.

Ongoing issues with referee treatment

While this assault was an extreme incident, issues around the treatment of referees have been simmering in Turkish football for years. Irresponsible criticism by club officials has created a toxic environment, according to the TFF statement. “The despicable attack was made against all stakeholders of Turkish Football,” the federation said. It blamed a culture of targeting referees that “paved the way for this vile attack today.”

The club responsible for instigating the violence was quick to issue an apology. “We are saddened by the incident that took place this evening,” Ankaragucu said in a statement. We apologize to the Turkish football public and the entire sports community.”

Despite the apology, the TFF is preparing to hand out major sanctions toward Ankaragucu.

Turkey is not alone in this issue though. Fan violence has been a steady issue across Europe in recent years. For example, the Super League Greece barred fans from attending games after violence in a volleyball match. Earlier in the year, a Greek fan died in the stands as the groups clashed. Although Turkey differs because it stems from unhinged violence toward referees, fans’ emotions have been running dangerously high in Europe.

Indefinite suspension across all leagues

As a result of this assault and the surrounding culture, the TFF has taken the unprecedented step of suspending all leagues indefinitely. “By the decision of the Turkish Football Federation Board of Directors, matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely,” their post-incident statement read. It remains unclear when games will resume in Turkey, but an extraordinary TFF meeting in upcoming days may provide more clarity. The suspension comes as a strong statement aimed at changing football culture and preventing any repetition of referee assaults. However, the question remains whether an ingrained atmosphere of hostility can reverse quickly enough to salvage this season. In the US, the Turkish Super Lig is available on beIN Sports.

