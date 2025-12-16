Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Inter Miami
Comments

Luis Suárez reportedly makes key decision on Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami future as contract nears end

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLuis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF.

Luis Suárez’s future has been one of the biggest question marks in recent weeks, with the striker’s contract set to expire at the end of the season and no official update from the club. With Lionel Messi committed to the project through 2028, Suárez has now reportedly made a key decision regarding his future at Inter Miami.

After being left out of the starting lineup in Inter Miami’s recent MLS Cup playoff matches, with head coach Javier Mascherano opting for younger options, Suárez’s role with the club appeared uncertain. Speculation even emerged about a possible return to Uruguayan side Nacional on a free transfer, but a final decision has now reportedly been reached.

According to the Miami Herald’s Michelle Kaufman, Suárez is on the verge of signing a new contract with Inter Miami. Set to turn 39 in January, the veteran forward has earned the club’s trust to remain part of the project for one final season, with an extension expected to run through the end of 2026.

Suárez recently took part in the GOAT Tour in India alongside Inter Miami teammates Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, appearing across four different cities in the country. Now set to return to Miami, the Uruguayan striker is expected to continue his career with the Herons during the inaugural season at Miami Freedom Park.

Jay Shah presenting Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez.

Jay Shah presenting Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez.

*Developing story…

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Ousmane Dembélé joins elite club with Messi and Ronaldo after winning FIFA The Best and Ballon d’Or in 2025

Ousmane Dembélé joins elite club with Messi and Ronaldo after winning FIFA The Best and Ballon d’Or in 2025

After claiming the FIFA The Best and Ballon d’Or in 2025, Ousmane Dembélé has now joined an elite club with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski together? Inter Miami’s transfer call on Barcelona ace could rewrite MLS history, and it all hinges on Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski together? Inter Miami’s transfer call on Barcelona ace could rewrite MLS history, and it all hinges on Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi, the face of Inter Miami’s project, continues to redefine what soccer looks like in the United States, while Robert Lewandowski remains one of Europe’s most prolific No.9s despite approaching the twilight of his career. Elsewhere, Luis Suarez stands at a crossroads, his future uncertain as Inter Miami reshapes its attack.

Lionel Messi reportedly advises Inter Miami on signing two La Liga stars ahead of the 2026 MLS season

Lionel Messi reportedly advises Inter Miami on signing two La Liga stars ahead of the 2026 MLS season

Inter Miami are preparing for the 2026 Major League Soccer season, and according to reports, Lionel Messi has advised on the signing of two players from La Liga.

Not only Nico Schlotterbeck: Barcelona reportedly target another Borussia Dortmund player ahead the 2026-27 season

Not only Nico Schlotterbeck: Barcelona reportedly target another Borussia Dortmund player ahead the 2026-27 season

To bolster their defensive stability, Barcelona have identified Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck as their primary target. In addition to pursuing the defender, they are also eyeing another star from the German team to enhance their bench depth.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo