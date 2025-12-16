Luis Suárez reportedly makes key decision on Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami future as contract nears end

Luis Suárez’s future has been one of the biggest question marks in recent weeks, with the striker’s contract set to expire at the end of the season and no official update from the club. With Lionel Messi committed to the project through 2028, Suárez has now reportedly made a key decision regarding his future at Inter Miami.

After being left out of the starting lineup in Inter Miami’s recent MLS Cup playoff matches, with head coach Javier Mascherano opting for younger options, Suárez’s role with the club appeared uncertain. Speculation even emerged about a possible return to Uruguayan side Nacional on a free transfer, but a final decision has now reportedly been reached.

According to the Miami Herald’s Michelle Kaufman, Suárez is on the verge of signing a new contract with Inter Miami. Set to turn 39 in January, the veteran forward has earned the club’s trust to remain part of the project for one final season, with an extension expected to run through the end of 2026.

Suárez recently took part in the GOAT Tour in India alongside Inter Miami teammates Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, appearing across four different cities in the country. Now set to return to Miami, the Uruguayan striker is expected to continue his career with the Herons during the inaugural season at Miami Freedom Park.

Jay Shah presenting Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez.

*Developing story…