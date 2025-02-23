Trending topics:
La Liga
Antony receives first career red card in Real Betis’ win and will miss key game against Real Madrid

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Antony of Real Betis reacts, as he leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the LaLiga match between Getafe CF and Real Betis Balompie at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on February 23, 2025 in Getafe, Spain.
Antony has been thriving since joining Real Betis in Spain, but the winger was hit with an unexpected setback. In Betis’ 2-1 win over Getafe, Antony received his first career red card, ruling him out of the crucial La Liga clash against Real Madrid.

In Matchday 25 of the 2024-25 La Liga season, Getafe hosted Betis, with the away side aiming for a spot in the European qualification positions. The game started brightly for Antony when, in the 17th minute, he made a brilliant solo run and provided a perfect assist to Isco, who finished expertly to open the scoring, adding yet another assist to Antony’s tally.

However, things took a turn for the worse near the end of the game. With Betis leading 2-1 in stoppage time, Antony was tackled by Getafe’s Juan Iglesias. The winger, not taking the challenge well, responded with a rash tackle from behind, with no attempt (or intent) to play the ball.

After a brief confrontation with several Getafe players and despite issuing both yellow and red cards, referee Javier Rojas sent Antony off with a straight red card. Fortunately for Betis, they held on to secure the 2-1 victory, climbing to 7th place in the Spanish league.

However, Antony will miss Betis’ next match in Matchday 26 against second-placed Real Madrid. The Brazilian has made an immediate impact at Betis, contributing 3 goals, 2 assists, and 3 La Liga Player of the Match awards in just 6 appearances.

Carlo Ancelotti 'furious' after Real Madrid star leaves the club against his wishes

Antony, happy at Real Betis

Antony’s successful stint at Real Betis contrasts with his time at Manchester United, where he struggled to consistently deliver his best performances. Now, in a new team and environment, the Brazilian spoke about his comfort and happiness in his current form.

The most important thing is that I’ve found myself. I’m happy to enjoy each day. Things go well when we’re doing well, happy, content… In four games, I scored three goals and provided an assist. I expected it and I didn’t. I’ve worked mentally and physically to get to this moment. I’m very happy about that. I’m very happy,” Antony told Diario As last week.

He also reflected on his brief time under coach Ruben Amorim at United: “I was playing a bit, but as you said, I was working hard every day. I needed to be happy with myself. The best version of being happy with myself now, starting well, is very important to me. I’m very grateful for everything, for the coach (Amorim) too, who spoke to me.”

So, I’m very happy to be here, to be happy and enjoy each day. I also did very well in Manchester; I won two titles, and I’m very grateful. But when I say that here, I’ve found myself, happiness, the people are like us in Brazil. The sun helps a lot. I’m very happy here. Every day I wake up with a smile, and that’s very important,” Antony concluded.

