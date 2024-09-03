Manchester United is already looking to make additional moves in the transfer market. This comes as the summer window only just closed on Friday. The Red Devils made several big splashes during the recent period, spending about $236 million on five players. Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Manuel Ugarte were all purchased to help improve the squad.

Despite the massive spending, United still has issues. Liverpool came to Old Trafford and thumped the Red Devils 3-0 on Sunday. Casemiro, the highest-paid player in the squad was at fault for the first two goals in the game. As a result, manager Erik ten Hag hooked the veteran midfielder at halftime. Ugarte will, however, most likely replace the Brazilian in the team’s starting lineup going forward.

On top of this, Ten Hag has been forced to play Diogo Dalot at left-back due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Dalot can fill the position fairly well, but it is not ideal for the club. Malacia remains on the sidelines more than a year after suffering a serious knee injury. Shaw, the team’s typical starter at the position, is dealing with a calf problem. Because of this, he has not yet played in the 2024/25 season.

United targets Antonee Robinson as Shaw continues to battle injuries

Although he is a highly-rated defender, various injuries have unfortunately hampered Shaw’s career. The Englishman recently missed 34 total matches just last season. Outside of 2022/23, the defender has been unable to play in at least 10 games each year since 2014.

Because of this injury history, and the fact that he is now 29, United brass is reportedly looking for a replacement for Shaw. According to reports in England, the Red Devils are interested in Fulham and USMNT star Antonee Robinson. The American defender has been a smash-hit for the Cottagers since signing for the club in 2020.

Fulham paid Wigan just over $2 million for the American left-back. Robinson is now, however, reportedly valued in the neighborhood of $39 million. If they were to sell, the Cottagers would make a hefty profit on the USMNT star.

Nevertheless, the West London club would likely not be in a rush to let go of Robinson. After all, he is now regarded as one of the top left-backs in the Premier League and only just signed a contract extension last year. The American is now tied down to his current club until 2028.

Stellar start to the season will put top English clubs on notice

United officials were recently able to see Robinson in the flesh. The Red Devils hosted Fulham in the opening match of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Although United edged the Cottagers thanks to a late goal, the American played well in the match.

Following the tough test at Old Trafford, Robinson was arguably the best player on the pitch against Leicester. He also performed at a high level in his team’s most recent game with Ipswich as well. The USMNT defender grabbed an assist in each of the last two English top-flight matches. Only star attackers Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, and Mohamed Salah have more assists than Robinson in the early stages of the 2024/25 season.

United, however, may have to fend off fellow interest from Liverpool. The Reds have eyed Robinson for months now as they are looking for additions to the position. Chelsea was pondering a move for the American as well.

If the Fulham star makes the move to Manchester, he will be the first American to feature for United since Tim Howard. The former goalkeeper last played for the Red Devils in 2006.

PHOTOS: IMAGO