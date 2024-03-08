It might seem like other American players are performing better in Europe than Antonee Robinson. AC Milan duo Pulisic and Musah, as well as Juventus’ McKennie, have all been thriving in 2024. But at the moment, the Fulham left-back is just as good as any of them.

So, in the summer, other Premier League clubs will be vying for the services of Antonee Robinson. So, Chelsea and Liverpool are reportedly taking their interest very seriously.

The transfer market has already seen Chelsea and Liverpool at odds with one another. Chelsea prevailed in the pursuit of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. But both sides battled it out until the last gasp of air.

The stars have aligned, and they seem to be bidding on the same guy again, GiveMeSport claims. The fact that the Blues seem to have entered the competition to acquire the Fulham star is no news to Liverpool. The Reds have long been fans of the American.

Premier League giants battling for Antonee Robinson

It appears that Chelsea are in the market for a new left-back, despite having Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, and Ian Maatsen on their roster. While Maatsen is out on loan, Cucurella has failed to impress since joining the club.

Given that the Dutchman is keen on a permanent transfer to Borussia Dortmund, he may attract significant interest come summertime. That would imply that Chilwell is Chelsea’s only reliable option.

The Stamford Bridge side may be having a bad run at the moment, but they can still afford to recruit any player on the planet. At this point in his career, Robinson may seek a fresh challenge after proving himself with Fulham.

Conversely, Liverpool’s pursuit of the American superstar is quite rational. The team is looking at other possibilities for this position due to Andrew Robertson’s age and recent injury issues.

It is hardly surprising that Robinson is attracting a lot of attention since he has consistently been one of the Cottagers’ finest performers. He has been consistent defensively and has five assists in 26 games this year.

For a long time, the two English titans considered making a move to acquire Robinson. But now they are up against some formidable rivals for his signature.

Strong Italian competition

For the 2024-25 season, the report adds that AC Milan is also competing with the English teams for the services of American left-back Antonee Robinson. By 2020, the defender had almost signed to play with the Rossoneri.

Nevertheless, his medical checks revealed he had heart difficulties, thus his move to the San Siro fell through. But now the Italians have rekindled their interest in the 26-year-old, as stated in the article.

No matter what happens with Theo Hernandez this summer, Milan will be on the hunt for a new left-back. There have been rumors that Bayern Munich is interested in one of the best left-backs to replace Alphonso Davies.

However, Robinson might yet join him at San Siro if the Rossoneri decide to keep the former Real Madrid player on the team. Stefano Pioli is in dire need of a need a substitute for the left-footed magician.

PHOTOS: IMAGO