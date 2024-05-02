Following video assistant referee intervention, Premier League fans may finally find out next season why officials have altered their minds.

PGMOL has suggested a significant modification to the VAR system. As things are, spectators have no idea why referees consult the pitchside monitor and then reverse their judgment. As a result, the Premier League officials board wants to have referees announce their decisions to the crowd. This uses the PA system in a stadium after referees depart the video board.

Premier League shareholders recently discussed the plan. Therefore, in the most recent episode of Match Officials Mic’d Up, Webb—an ex-official—discussed the suggestion.

According to him, if the plan is greenlit, it will clarify the process and put fans’ minds at ease. However, this does not include explanations between referees during actual reviews. Nor will referees speak publicly when the on-field judgment stands.

What did Howard Webb say about upcoming VAR changes from PGMOL?

“It does need improving, doesn’t it?” the 52-year-old admitted. “When you hear the clips on shows like this it makes sense what’s happening, it all becomes apparent. We’re looking at ways to improve the in-stadium experience.

“You’ll hear the referee, Andy Madley, having been to the screen saying, ‘I’m going to speak to Lewis Dunk to explain why the penalty that he feels he should have isn’t going to happen because he’s fouled [Yoane] Wissa before that.’

“We’re looking at ways to improve the in-stadium experience. One of the things you’ll have seen maybe in FIFA tournaments, like the Women’s World Cup, is announcements from the referee once they’ve been to the screen.

“So, we’re looking at that, we’re keeping an open mind about whether that’s something we could utilise in the Premier League. It would be really useful for the referee to be able to speak to all of the people in the stadium — [to explain] the rationale.”

Changes to start from next season?

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) gave this method a go in international competitions for a year. Then, they added it to the Rules of the Game.

Liga MX, Major League Soccer, and the Australian A-League are among the leagues that have implemented this regulation. That the decision should come after the explanation was something FIFA picked up during the Women’s World Cup.

Nevertheless, the IFAB is certain that broadcasters would not be able to access the real-time exchanges between the VAR and the on-field referee.

Furthermore, beginning with the next season, the English top flight will use semi-automated offsides. But the system won’t be ready for action until much later in the season when the campaign has already begun.

“It will make us quicker in a lot of situations involving tight offsides,” Webb remarked in response to a question on the semi-automated offside calls.

In addition, Webb acknowledged that Everton deserved a penalty in its Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. This led the Midlands club to openly criticize Stuart Attwell, the video assistant referee. Forest stated he had a bias due to his support of Luton Town.

