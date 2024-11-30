Real Madrid is far from the dominant force they were last season, when they clinched both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. A combination of poor form and an injury crisis has exposed weaknesses on both ends of the pitch, leading to struggles offensively and defensively. Amid this challenging period, coach Carlo Ancelotti made a surprising comparison between himself and star forward Kylian Mbappe regarding the current state of the team.

Last season, Real Madrid not only excelled in attack but also boasted one of the most solid defenses in Europe. However, with Mbappe struggling for form and the team leaking goals at an alarming rate, the focus has shifted to Ancelotti. When asked if he felt more serious or concerned compared to last season, the veteran coach reflected on his own performance and the team’s difficulties.

“I’m like Mbappe, I’m trying my best to deliver my best version. The results show that I haven’t been able to give my best, so I’m not happy. But I’m not that worried either, because I’m convinced that we’re going to work it out, like we always did. On a personal level, though, I’m really happy,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

Ancelotti also took the opportunity to shift the attention away from Mbappe, emphasizing that the challenges he faces this season are unlike those of the previous campaign. “During my years as a coach, only one year was easy, and it was last year. The other years we, I had to solve several problems. Sooner or later, the problems will come, because it’s impossible to think of a season like last year where everything worked out perfectly,” the coach said.

The coach also stressed the importance of addressing issues early in the season, rather than waiting until it’s too late: “It’s better to find the problem in November-December than in April-May, because if you find it late, you’re done. We know the problem, and we’ll solve it.” With the eyes now set on their upcoming match against Getafe, Real Madrid is determined to get back into the La Liga title race, especially after Barcelona’s recent slip-ups.

Ancelotti backs up Mbappe after Liverpool loss

With Vinicius Junior sidelined due to injury, many expected Mbappe to step up and lead the charge for Real Madrid. However, his performance against Liverpool fell short of expectations: the French star missed a penalty and struggled to create significant chances. Despite the criticism, Ancelotti stood by his player.

“He hasn’t dropped his head, he’s conscious that he has to do better, and he’ll try to do better as we are all trying. He made a good match, obviously the spotlight will be on Mbappe because he missed a penalty… Tons of my players have missed, so you have to keep supporting, helping, and think that it’s a collective and not an individual issue.”

While this season has not gone as Mbappe hoped, Real Madrid has faced a string of challenges, including a spate of injuries to key players. However, with the return of players such as Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and David Alaba on the horizon, Ancelotti stressed that patience is key in this difficult period.