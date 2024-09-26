Milan is looking to bolster their midfield, and one of the names on their radar is USMNT international Johnny Cardoso. The Rossoneri faces a shortage of midfield options. Ismael Bennacer picked up an injury. Therefore, the Rossoneri is once again considering Cardoso despite competition from Tottenham.

The Italian giants are on the hunt for midfield reinforcements in the absence of Bennacer. He will be on the sidelines for at least four months due to surgery. This has left the club’s technical director, Geoffrey Moncada, and manager Paulo Fonseca exploring various options to strengthen the squad. According to Calciomercato, the club is weighing whether to bring in a midfielder who excels in transitions or one with stronger defensive capabilities.

Moncada has his eyes on a few potential targets. That includes Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka, who is reportedly eager for a January move due to limited game time at Chelsea. The 20-year-old has played just 14 minutes in the Carabao Cup this season and is seen as a versatile player capable of bolstering Milan’s midfield depth.

However, among the more defensively-minded options, two names stand out: Lucas Gourna-Douath from Salzburg and Johnny Cardoso of Real Betis. While they are considering Gourna-Douath, it’s the other one who has captured more attention. Milan has a past interest in the American midfielder. However, the road to signing Cardoso may be difficult due to a clause that gives Tottenham the right to sign him.

Tottenham’s edge in battle for Johnny Cardoso with Milan

The deal that saw Giovani Lo Celso return to Real Betis from Tottenham in August included a clause granting Spurs the option to buy Cardoso in the summer of 2025. This clause could be a significant obstacle for Milan if they decide to move for the player. According to Real Betis president Angel Haro, Spurs hold an option to buy the American. So long as the LaLiga team sells him to another club, they may also claim a cut of the transfer money.

The defensive midfielder, who moved to Spain last season, has made limited appearances so far this year. Cardoso has played just 48 minutes in LaLiga while starting two matches in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers. Despite this, his performances have attracted suitors, including the San Siro outfit. The Rossoneri reportedly made a bid for his services last summer, offering $22 million. However, the Green-and-Whites were asking for $33.5 million, leading to a gap that stalled the deal.

What could Cardoso offer Serie A giant?

Johnny Cardoso has been a consistent performer for both Real Betis and the USMNT. Known for his steady passing and emerging defensive presence, the 23-year-old midfielder has caught the eye of European clubs. He made 17 appearances for Betis in La Liga last season, contributing a goal and two assists after joining the team in the winter transfer window.

Cardoso’s versatility makes him an appealing option for AC Milan, especially since he holds an Italian passport. This would allow the club to sign him without using their limited non-EU player slots.

Milan’s midfield issues have been evident for some time, with a lack of depth impacting the team’s overall performance last season. Moncada and Fonseca are reportedly keen on addressing these shortcomings. Thus, Cardoso could be the perfect fit to strengthen the squad both defensively and in transitions.

PHOTOS: IMAGO