Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Champions League all-time winners: The most successful clubs in history

ariadna pinheiro

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Nacho Fernandez of Real Madrid lifts the UEFA Champions League Trophy in 2024.
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesNacho Fernandez of Real Madrid lifts the UEFA Champions League Trophy in 2024.

The Champions League has crowned Europe’s finest clubs for decades, with Real Madrid standing as the record holder with 15 titles. Its history is filled with thrilling finals and unforgettable moments that shaped the tournament.

From its inception in 1955, clubs from multiple countries have battled for glory on the biggest stage. Each season brings new stories of triumph, heartbreak, and legendary performances that define European soccer.

Year by year, champions have left their mark on the competition, creating legacies that inspire fans around the world. The journey through the most successful clubs reveals not just winners, but the evolution of the game itself.

Clubs with the most Champions League titles

Real Madrid — 15 titles
The benchmark for everything the competition measures: history, clutch moments and trophy-room gravitas. Their European success stretches from the competition’s first decade to the modern game, capped by a record-extending triumph in 2024 that underlined Madrid’s habit of arriving when it matters most.

Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid kisses the UEFA Champions League Trophy in 2024. (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid kisses the UEFA Champions League Trophy in 2024. (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

AC Milan — 7 titles
Milan’s honours speak of two golden ages: the pragmatic winners of the 1960s and the tactically ruthless Rossoneri of the late 1980s–early 1990s. Seven European Cups place them second on the all-time list and mark Italy’s enduring influence on continental finals.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich — 6 titles
A soccer institution that married domestic dominance with continental ruthlessness. Bayern’s three-in-a-row in the 1970s and later triumphs — across generations — show a club that repeatedly rebuilds to fit European standards.

Liverpool — 6 titles
The Reds combine working-class myth and dramatic theatre: the Kop’s greatest nights — from the 1970s/80s runs to the comeback in Istanbul (2005) and the modern-era win in 2019 — cement Liverpool as one of Europe’s iconic winners.

Barcelona — 5 titles
Five finals won across two distinct identities: the Cruyff-influenced era that modernised the club and the Guardiola-Luis Enrique period that turned a philosophy into trophies. Barca’s continental haul is as much about style as silverware.

Advertisement

Ajax — 4 titles
Ajax’s European story is a lesson in youth, invention and continuity: three straight titles in the early 1970s and a renaissance in 1995 illustrate a club that exports ideas to the rest of the continent.

Manchester United — 3 titles
United’s continental peaks are bracketed by historic moments — 1968 (first English winner), the treble of 1999 and the 2008 final — a club that has translated domestic power into decisive European nights.

Inter Milan — 3 titles
Inter’s European identity blends mid-century success with the tactical mastery of recent times; their 2010 triumph completed a rare treble and refreshed the club’s continental credentials for a new generation.

Advertisement

Juventus — 2 titles
Two European crowns and a string of final appearances: Juve’s record is one of near-misses as much as glory, a heavyweight of the continent that has repeatedly pushed to the edge of history.

Benfica — 2 titles
Back-to-back champions in the early 1960s, Benfica’s name is woven into the competition’s formative mythology — a reminder that some legacies begin fast and echo for decades.

Countries with the most Champions League titles

The UEFA Champions League has been a stage where nations have showcased their soccer prowess. Spanish clubs lead the way with a total of 20 titles, thanks to Real Madrid’s 15 and Barcelona’s 5. This dominance underscores their significant contribution.

Advertisement
A detailed view of the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2024. (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

A detailed view of the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2024. (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Italy follows with 12 titles, with AC Milan’s 7 and Inter Milan’s 3 being pivotal to their national tally. German clubs have secured 8 titles, led by Bayern Munich’s 6, highlighting Germany’s consistent competitiveness in European competitions.

England, with 15 titles, boasts the most diverse representation, with six different clubs having won the Champions League. This diversity reflects the country’s rich soccer heritage and the competitive nature of its domestic league.

Advertisement

Other nations like the Netherlands, Portugal and France have also made their mark, with clubs like Ajax and Benfica each securing multiple titles. These successes contribute to the global appeal and prestige of the Champions League.

Champions League winners by year

YearWinnerRunner-upFinal score
1956Real MadridReims4–3
1957Real MadridFiorentina2–0
1958Real MadridMilan3–2
1959Real MadridStade de Reims2–0
1960Real MadridEintracht Frankfurt7–3
1961BenficaBarcelona3–2
1962BenficaReal Madrid5–3
1963MilanBenfica2–1
1964Inter MilanReal Madrid3–1
1965Inter MilanBenfica1–0
1966Real MadridPartizan2–1
1967CelticInter Milan2–1
1968Manchester UnitedBenfica4–1
1969MilanAjax4–1
1970FeyenoordCeltic2–1
1971AjaxPanathinaikos2–0
1972AjaxInter Milan2–0
1973AjaxJuventus1–0
1974Bayern MunichAtletico Madrid4–0
1975Bayern MunichLeeds United2–0
1976Bayern MunichAS Saint-Étienne1–0
1977LiverpoolBorussia Mönchengladbach3–1
1978LiverpoolClub Brugge1–0
1979Nottingham ForestMalmö FF1–0
1980Nottingham ForestMalmö FF1–0
1981LiverpoolReal Madrid1–0
1982Aston VillaBayern Munich1–0
1983HamburgJuventus1–0
1984LiverpoolRoma1–1 (4–2)
1985JuventusLiverpool1–0
1986Steaua BucharestBarcelona0–0 (2–0)
1987PortoBayern Munich2–1
1988PSV EindhovenS.L. Benfica0–0 (6–5)
1989MilanSteaua Bucharest4–0
1990MilanBenfica1–0
1991Crvena ZvezdaOlympique Marseille0–0 (5–3)
1992BarcelonaSampdoria1–0
1993MarseilleMilan1–0
1994MilanBarcelona4–0
1995AjaxMilan1–0
1996JuventusAjax1–1 (4–2)
1997Borussia DortmundJuventus3–1
1998Real MadridJuventus1–0
1999Manchester UnitedBayern Munich2–1
2000Real MadridValencia3–0
2001Bayern MunichValencia1–1 (5–4)
2002Real MadridBayer Leverkusen2–1
2003MilanJuventus0–0 (3–2)
2004PortoMonaco3–0
2005LiverpoolMilan3–3 (3–2)
2006BarcelonaArsenal2–1
2007MilanLiverpool2–1
2008Manchester UnitedChelsea1–1 (6–5)
2009BarcelonaManchester United2–0
2010Inter MilanBayern Munich2–0
2011BarcelonaManchester United3–1
2012ChelseaBayern Munich1–1 (4–3)
2013Bayern MunichBorussia Dortmund2–1
2014Real MadridAtlético Madrid4–1
2015BarcelonaJuventus3–1
2016Real MadridAtletico Madrid1–1 (5–3)
2017Real MadridJuventus4–1
2018Real MadridLiverpool3–1
2019LiverpoolTottenham Hotspur2–0
2020Bayern MunichParis Saint-Germain1–0
2021ChelseaManchester City1–0
2022Real MadridLiverpool1–0
2023Manchester CityInter Milan1–0
2024Real MadridBorussia Dortmund2–0
2025Paris Saint-GermainInter Milan5–0
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi reaches historic feat with Argentina after 24 years in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers

Lionel Messi reaches historic feat with Argentina after 24 years in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers

As the CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers have come to an end, Lionel Messi has achieved a historic feat with Argentina for the first time in 24 years.

Who really works harder, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Legend sets record straight on work ethic debate

Who really works harder, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Legend sets record straight on work ethic debate

One of the game’s greats has stepped in to challenge that idea, arguing that the story isn’t as one-sided as many fans have been led to believe.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT showdown continues: Al-Nassr captain’s jersey sets new record in fresh win over Inter Miami’s star

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi GOAT showdown continues: Al-Nassr captain’s jersey sets new record in fresh win over Inter Miami’s star

Recently, Ronaldo managed to edge out his great rival once again — this time not with a ball at his feet, but with a shirt that carried immense historical and sentimental value.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Full list of the 18 teams qualified after September international window

FIFA World Cup 2026: Full list of the 18 teams qualified after September international window

After a packed September full of qualifiers, 18 teams have officially booked their place at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo