Real Madrid lose crucial player: Set to miss clash vs Barcelona and most of Champions League opening stage

As domestic competitions resume following the September international break, Real Madrid have received devastating news. One of their most important defenders has suffered a significant injury that will sideline him for several matches—including El Clasico against Barcelona and a large portion of the UEFA Champions League opening stage.

“Following tests conducted on Toni Rüdiger by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his left leg. Awaiting further development,” read the statement shared by the Spanish club on social media.

According to AS, the injury occurred during the final minutes of Friday’s training session, just before Los Blancos traveled to San Sebastian to face Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena for Matchday 4 of the 2025–26 La Liga season.

Given the pain the German defender felt at the time, Real Madrid’s medical staff quickly conducted tests to assess the severity of the muscle issue—and the results were anything but encouraging. While the official statement did not include a recovery timeline, AS reports that Rüdiger is expected to be out for 10 to 12 weeks.

Which matches will Rüdiger miss?

Based on current estimates surrounding the severity of Antonio Rüdiger’s injury, Real Madrid are facing a stretch of nearly three months without the German star—during which they’ll play several critical matches that could define their season.

Rüdiger will obviously miss Saturday’s match against Real Sociedad. In total, he’s expected to sit out at least ten La Liga fixtures, including key clashes like the derby against Atletico Madrid on September 27 and El Clasico against Barcelona on October 25 or 26.

The timing of the injury couldn’t have been worse. It coincides with the start of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid are set to open their league stage campaign on Tuesday, September 16, against Olympique Marseille. In the following weeks, they’ll play at least five more matches in the competition—all of which Rüdiger is expected to miss. The most high-profile fixtures include showdowns with Juventus, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

What are Xabi Alonso’s options?

Without Rüdiger, Real Madrid lose one of their most reliable defenders. Head coach Xabi Alonso will now have to lean on the other center backs in the squad, most notably Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao. Both have already seen significant playing time this season and are expected to form the starting center-back duo on Saturday against Real Sociedad. Other available options include Raul Asencio and David Alaba.

