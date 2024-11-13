Real Madrid has intensified its pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, according to ESPN. This increased interest comes in response to the club’s struggles in midfield play following the retirement of Toni Kroos.

While Real Madrid previously focused on defensive reinforcements and the potential signing of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, the need for a creative midfielder has also become increasingly apparent after the club’s decision not to replace Kroos last summer.

Sources acknowledge that acquiring Wirtz in January would be challenging due to Leverkusen’s high valuation. However, Real Madrid is keen to monitor the 21-year-old closely, considering his youth, talent, and future potential highly promising. Last year, Wirtz won the Bundesliga and the Pokal under manager Xabi Alonso and was also called up to the German national team for the European Championships.

A different midfield profile

Sources within Real Madrid’s coaching staff have expressed concerns about the current midfield’s performance. They believe a player of Wirtz’s caliber would provide a valuable alternative to Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Federico Valverde, offering a distinct profile and skillset.

However, the club expects improvements from these players, as well as veterans Luka Modric, Dani Ceballos, and Arda Güler, in the coming months.

Real Madrid has been tracking Wirtz since last season, with sources confirming that this monitoring has intensified in recent months. The club has received positive reports on the German international but wants to see his performance in high-stakes competitions like the Champions League. Last season, Wirtz only played in the Europa League.

The club values Wirtz’s balanced midfield play and his ability to attack, evidenced by his current performance with Leverkusen: 10 Bundesliga games with four goals and two assists, and three goals in four Champions League matches.