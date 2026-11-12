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Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement adds emotional twist to son’s Portugal U-17 debut as teenager comes close to dream first goal

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr (left)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (right) and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr (left)

Cristiano Ronaldo and his eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., have reached two very different milestones in Portugal’s soccer history within the space of a week. While the legendary forward has brought his international career to an end, his 16-year-old son has taken another important step towards following in his footsteps, attracting attention during a memorable appearance for the youth national team.

Ronaldo Jr. made his Portugal Under-17 debut on Thursday, featuring in a European Championship qualifying match against Andorra. The occasion carried additional significance because of who was watching from the stands and the timing of his father’s recent announcement.

The young Selecao secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over Andorra at Cidade do Futebol in Oeiras, making a positive start to its Under-17 European Championship qualifying campaign. Diego Farinha scored twice, while Kaua Miranda converted a penalty and Rafael Cabral added another goal in the second half.

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Ronaldo Jr. entered the match as a substitute in the 73rd minute, replacing Victor Bastianele with the result already effectively decided. Wearing the number 18 shirt, the Al-Nassr academy forward had limited time to make an impression but still came close to marking his debut with a goal.

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The teenager comes close to memorable first goal

The biggest opportunity arrived late in the match when Ronaldo Jr. connected with a cross from the left inside the penalty area. His header narrowly missed the target, denying him a dream start at Under-17 level and leaving Portugal’s scoreline unchanged.

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The teenager’s physical presence was already noticeable, although he still has plenty of time to develop as a player. His latest appearance represents another stage in an international journey that has already included spells with Portugal’s Under-15 and Under-16 teams.

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Portugal’s senior stars watch Ronaldo’s son make his debut

The occasion became even more emotional because members of the Selecao’s senior national team were reportedly present to watch the youth side in action. Players including Vitinha, Joao Cancelo, Joao Felix and Joao Neves were among those following the match at the national training center.

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Their presence created a memorable connection between Portugal’s established stars and the next generation. However, one particularly important figure was missing from the occasion: Ronaldo himself, who had announced his international retirement only a week earlier.

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The timing prompted an emotional reaction from soccer fans, with social media users highlighting what the moment might have looked like had the veteran forward remained available for Portugal.

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What comes next for Ronaldo Jr. and Portugal U-17?

Portugal’s qualifying campaign continues with upcoming matches against Bulgaria and Serbia, scheduled for November 14 and November 17, respectively. Those fixtures will give Ronaldo Jr. further opportunities to earn minutes and establish himself at this level.

His debut against Andorra may have lasted only around 17 minutes, but it represented an important personal milestone. With his father stepping away from international soccer, the teenager now has the opportunity to create his own story in the same national colors, with the support of some of Portugal’s biggest stars.

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