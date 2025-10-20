Trending topics:
Lionel Messi targets Landon Donovan after setting new MLS record with star performance vs. Nashville

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi (L) #10 of Inter Miami and Landon Donovan (R).
© Johnnie Izquierdo & Orlando Ramirez/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) #10 of Inter Miami and Landon Donovan (R).

Lionel Messi continues to rewrite Major League Soccer history, smashing goals, assists, and even attendance records while making an impact both on and off the field. With a stellar performance against Nashville, the Argentine legend has now set another MLS milestone, and is closing in on one held by Landon Donovan.

On 2025 MLS Decision Day, Inter Miami visited Geodis Park to face Nashville. Despite the home side mounting a brief 2-1 comeback after Messi opened the scoring, the Argentine star responded in trademark fashion, netting a hat trick and adding an assist in a 5-2 win. With the Herons already locked into third place in the Eastern Conference, the victory proved key for Messi to write yet another page in MLS history.

Following his performance on Decision Day, MLS named Lionel Messi Player of the Matchday, marking his sixth such honor of the 2025 season. That feat made him the first player in league history to win the award six times in back-to-back seasons, having also earned six during the 2024 campaign.

Messi’s six Player of the Matchday performances this year came in the following games:

  • Matchday 16 vs. CF Montreal (4-2): Two goals, one assist.
  • Matchday 17 vs. Columbus Crew (5-1): Two goals, two assists.
  • Matchday 22 vs. CF Montreal (4-1): Two goals, one assist.
  • Matchdays 23 & 24 vs. New England (2-1) and Nashville (2-1): Two goals in each match.
  • Matchday 26 vs. New York Red Bulls (5-1): Two goals, two assists.
  • Matchday 39 vs. (4-2): Hat trick, one assist.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF poses with the Icon of the Match Award.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF poses with the Icon of the Match Award.

After a slow start to the season due to recurring injuries, Messi has shifted into top gear during the second half of the campaign, outshining every other star in MLS. For comparison, only three other players have earned the honor more than once this season: San Diego FC’s Anders Dreyer (2), FC Cincinnati’s Evander (2), and Philadelphia Union’s Tai Baribo (2).

Lionel Messi breaks historic Argentina record after winning ninth career Golden Boot with Inter Miami

see also

Lionel Messi breaks historic Argentina record after winning ninth career Golden Boot with Inter Miami

Messi now chasing Landon Donovan’s record

Landon Donovan defined an era in MLS during his 15 seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes and LA Galaxy, so much so that the league’s MVP award now bears his name. But with Messi’s arrival in the U.S., one of Donovan’s long-standing records is now within reach.

Messi has collected 12 Player of the Matchday awards since joining Inter Miami, tying him with Bradley Wright-Phillips for third all time. Jeff Cunningham sits second with 14, while Donovan tops the list with 19, still a considerable lead, but one that could shrink quickly at Messi’s current pace.

That leaves the Argentine just seven awards shy of Donovan’s record. With reports suggesting Messi is set to extend his Inter Miami contract by two more years, surpassing the USMNT legend’s all-time mark feels less like a question of if and more of when.

