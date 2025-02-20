After Inter Miami’s victory: when will Messi be back on the pitch?

Lionel Messi’s magic continue at crucial 1-0 away victory over Sporting Kansas City in the first leg of the Round of 32 of the Concacaf Champions Cup. The Argentine superstar scored the only goal of the game, giving Inter Miami a vital advantage heading into the second leg.

Inter Miami assistant coach Javier Mascherano expressed immense pride in his team’s performance under difficult circumstances.

Following the match, assistant coach Javier Mascherano lauded his team’s resilience and determination. “I’m very proud of them,” he stated. “I think it’s impossible to play in these conditions; it’s not human. So I’m very proud because they gave me one hundred percent with intensity and a lot of attitude. We’re happy.” Mascherano also highlighted the team’s immediate focus shifting to their upcoming MLS season opener.

A packed schedule for Inter Miami

Inter Miami’s victory sets the stage for a busy period. Their next game is their MLS regular season debut against New York City FC on Saturday, February 22nd 7:30 PM, 2025.

This is followed by the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup tie against Sporting Kansas City on Tuesday, February 25th, 2025, at home.

The winner of this series will then face Cavalier SC, Jamaica’s top team, in the Round of 16. Further potential opponents in the tournament include Columbus Crew, Los Angeles FC, and Colorado Rapids.

The Concacaf Champions Cup is just one of several major objectives for Messi in 2025. He will also be aiming to make a significant impact in the MLS playoffs, participate in the FIFA Club World Cup, and help Argentina secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The weight of expectation on the Argentine superstar will be immense.