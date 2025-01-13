Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr has sparked a global phenomenon, inspiring a wave of players from Europe to join Saudi Arabia’s ambitious soccer projects. Following his remarkable impact, Al Nassr is reportedly in advanced negotiations to extend Ronaldo’s contract with a lucrative offer, potentially jeopardizing his chances of participating in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Despite nearing 40 years old, Ronaldo continues to display his unparalleled goalscoring prowess. Since joining Al Nassr in December 2022, the Portuguese star has amassed an astonishing 75 goals and 18 assists in 84 games. With his current contract set to expire in June 2025, Al Nassr is eager to secure the league’s marquee player for an additional year.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that talks between Ronaldo and Al Nassr have progressed significantly, with a potential extension keeping him at the club until June 2026. The timing would overlap with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to begin on June 11 and conclude on July 19.

According to Saudi Arabian outlet El Khabar, the proposed extension would mirror Ronaldo’s current contract, offering €200M per year, inclusive of signing bonuses and image rights. His current deal, worth €536M over two and a half years, ranks as the third-highest in sports history, trailing only Shohei Ohtani’s €700M 10-year MLB contract and Lionel Messi’s €674M four-year Barcelona deal.

The report also indicates that Al Nassr has committed to bolstering their squad to support Ronaldo, leading to recent departures and ambitious transfer targets, including Manchester United’s Casemiro, a former teammate of Ronaldo’s.

Securing Ronaldo is also a strategic move for the Saudi Pro League as it approaches a new TV rights cycle in 2025. His presence has significantly increased the league’s global viewership, making him central to negotiations for more lucrative broadcasting deals.

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup dream fades

While Ronaldo has expressed contentment in Saudi Arabia, he hasn’t ruled out exploring new challenges. At the Globe Soccer Awards, he remarked, “You never know what is going to happen,” fueling speculation about his future.

Rumors linked Ronaldo with a move to Al Hilal, especially after Neymar’s recent struggles, but club CEO Esteve Calzada dismissed the possibility. “That sounds like science fiction. CR7 is not our player, so it’s difficult to comment on that. He’s not a free agent right now, and it’s not appropriate to talk about it,” he told GiveMeSport.

The speculation gained traction due to Al Hilal’s qualification for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and the prospect of a potential clash with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. However, these rumors appear unfounded. If Ronaldo stays at Al Nassr, he will miss the FIFA Club World Cup, as his club has failed to qualify for the tournament.