Fresh off their Italian Super Cup victory and with Sergio Conceicao replacing Paulo Fonseca as head coach, AC Milan is setting high expectations for the second half of the season. With USMNT star Christian Pulisic thriving as the team’s centerpiece, Milan must now decide between two Premier League stars to bolster their squad: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford or Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

AC Milan currently sits 8th in the Serie A standings after an underwhelming first half of the season under Fonseca, leading to his dismissal. Determined to reverse their fortunes, Milan executives are eyeing Rashford and Walker as key reinforcements. However, Serie A regulations allow Italian clubs to sign only one player from the United Kingdom per year, forcing Milan to make a strategic choice.

According to L’Equipe, negotiations with Kyle Walker have stalled in recent days, although Milan’s management—supported by advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic—remains in regular contact with the defender. The reason behind this decision is that Marcus Rashford is targeted as Milan’s top priority due to their urgent need to strengthen the attack.

Ibrahimovic, who has played a pivotal role in Milan’s transfer decisions, acknowledged the challenges of securing Rashford’s signature. “It is a difficult operation, we haven’t spoken to him yet. Let’s see if we can speak to each other,” he said to Sky Sports before Milan’s Serie A match against Cagliari on Saturday.

Milan’s frontline has faced challenges, with Rafael Leao struggling with injuries. While Pulisic has been a versatile weapon across the front line, Rashford’s addition could provide much-needed firepower. The Manchester United forward has not featured in a match for over a month, making him a potential option for a mid-season move.

While Rashford seems to be leading Milan’s list, Walker remains an intriguing option. The English defender has reportedly drawn interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, adding complexity to Milan’s pursuit.

Competition for Rashford and Walker

Milan’s financial limitations complicate their pursuit of Rashford, whose salary has stalled negotiations with Manchester United. Despite this, several European clubs—Barcelona, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund—have reportedly held talks with Rashford’s representatives, exploring potential loan deals until the end of the season. This loan structure keeps Milan in the running despite their budget constraints.

Walker’s situation is similarly complex. Fabrizio Romano revealed that while Milan remains interested, Walker has also been courted by Saudi Pro League clubs since last summer. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola addressed Walker’s future: “He wants to go… it now depends on the market and the agreement between all parties. He’s a top-class player.”

Milan hopes to secure Walker without a transfer fee if City allows him to leave for free. However, competing with Saudi Arabia’s financial resources to meet the defender’s salary demands remains a significant hurdle.