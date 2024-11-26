Real Madrid is in the midst of one of the most ambitious projects in sports, investing over €1 billion to renovate its iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. As part of this extensive transformation, club president Florentino Perez is reportedly negotiating a groundbreaking partnership with Apple to create what he’s calling the “Infinite Santiago Bernabeu.”

The ongoing stadium renovation is entering its final stages, with significant updates to both the interior and exterior. In the interior, plans include the modernization of leisure zones, VIP spaces, and press areas. Additionally, the stadium is working on upgrading its lighting system to a more efficient solution, particularly in the galleries and circulation areas.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, president Perez is currently in talks with Apple to integrate cutting-edge technology into the Bernabeu experience. The goal is to offer a virtual experience for fans who can’t attend matches in person, allowing them to feel as if they are right there in the stadium.

Perez directly addressed the issue of fans unable to attend games: “It’s a problem. Everyone wants to come to the Santiago Bernabeu, and that’s why we’re negotiating with Apple to be able to wear glasses and watch the match as if you were at the stadium.

“It would be the Infinite Santiago Bernabeu. It’s not The Matrix, it’s Real Madrid and the future — the end of the ‘no tickets available’ or the famous ‘sold out‘,” said Florentino Perez in the Real Madrid Partners Assembly on Sunday.

La Liga’s first immersive experience

Perez’s collaboration with Apple is part of a broader trend in sports to offer fans more immersive and interactive experiences through virtual reality. The NBA has been a pioneer in this area, quickly adapting to new ways of engaging fans. Last year, the league launched the Xtadium app on Meta Quest, allowing fans to watch live games from courtside as if they were sitting right there.

In soccer, the Premier League has also made strides in this space. For years, clubs like Manchester City have provided fans with unique virtual experiences, offering trials on their official YouTube channel. With the Sky Worlds platform, fans can enjoy live events in a virtual setting, with a notable upcoming match being the Premier League showdown between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on November 4.

The high price of immersive technology

As for the Apple partnership, Perez has spoken about Apple Vision Pro — a mixed-reality headset designed by the creators of the iPhone and iPad. Currently available only in select markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, the Vision Pro is expected to expand to more regions, including Spain, in the coming months.

However, its price point is a significant barrier for most consumers. The base model, with 256 GB of storage, retails for $3,499, making it one of the most expensive consumer electronics on the market. Despite being the best in its class, the high price restricts its widespread adoption.