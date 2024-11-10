Manchester United are entering a new era under Ruben Amorim, who has signed a deal to manage the club until 2027, with an optional one-year extension. The Portuguese coach, fresh off his final game with Sporting Lisbon, is reportedly planning a squad overhaul—and one of United’s $45M summer signings could already be on his way out.

United invested heavily under former manager Erik ten Hag, spending over $220M in the summer transfer window. Among those signings was Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee, acquired after a breakout season with Bologna in Serie A. However, Zirkzee has struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford and could be forced to move on.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Amorim intends to implement his own tactical approach at United, relying on players who fit his philosophy. The Portuguese manager favors more physical and versatile center-forwards, similar to Viktor Gyokeres, who thrived under Amorim at Sporting, and Zirkzee does not align with these preferences.

Both AC Milan and Juventus had expressed interest in Zirkzee during the last transfer window, but United ultimately secured his signature. Now, with Juventus coach Thiago Motta—who previously worked with Zirkzee at Bologna—reportedly keen to bring the Dutchman in on loan, a move back to Italy seems plausible.

Zirkzee’s performances have failed to replicate the success he enjoyed at Bologna, where he featured in 37 games, scored 12 goals, and registered 7 assists while playing a free-roaming role. In contrast, his debut season at United has been underwhelming. Zirkzee has appeared in 17 matches across all competitions, scoring just one goal and providing two assists, while struggling to secure a spot in the starting XI.

Controversy surrounding Zirkzee’s arrival

The circumstances of Zirkzee’s transfer to Manchester United have been controversial from the start. According to SunSport, former manager Erik ten Hag did not request Zirkzee’s signing. Instead, the move was reportedly driven by United’s owners, INEOS, who viewed the 23-year-old as a high-value acquisition.

The English outlet also reported that the main reason why Zirkzee struggled to find his place in the team was because he arrived with a considerable overweight. This situation resulted in the striker being benched most of the starting games of he season with Man United.

This trend seems to have repeated once interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy took over Ten Hag vacancy. Under the 4 games the club legend coached, Zirkzee played 107 minutes out of 360, without contributing a goal or assist.