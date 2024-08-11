Alexis Sanchez has made a surprising yet heartwarming return to Udinese, the club where he first made his mark on the European scene.

The 35-year-old’s illustrious career has seen him don the jerseys of some of the world’s biggest clubs.

Now he has signed a two-year contract with Udinese; marking his return after 13 years away from the Italian side. This move comes after his contract with Serie A champions Inter expired, making him a free agent.

Sanchez‘s return to Udinese is nostalgic for the player and the club. It was in Udine that the Chilean began his European adventure back in 2008, after officially signing with the club two years earlier.

Over three seasons, he established himself as a dynamic and versatile forward; netting 21 goals in 112 appearances across all competitions. His performances caught the eye of top European clubs, leading to a move to Barcelona in 2011, where he played under the legendary Pep Guardiola.

The Bianconeri expressed their excitement and pride when reflecting on the star’s return. “Here is where he became a champion, here is where he found the love of the region, here where the legend began: El Niño Maravilla is back among us, El Niño Maravilla is once again a Bianconeri player”, they said.

Glittering career across Europe

After leaving Udinese, Sanchez’s career trajectory took him to some of the most prestigious clubs in Europe. His move to Barcelona in 2011 was a significant step up. At Camp Nou, he scored 39 goals in 88 La Liga appearances and helped the Catalan giants win the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de España, and the UEFA Super Cup.

His time in Catalonia was marked by his consistent performances and his ability to rise to the occasion in crucial matches.

In 2014, Sanchez moved to the Premier League, joining Arsenal for a fee of around $40 million.

His time in North London was perhaps the pinnacle of his club career; he became one of the most exciting players in the league.

Sanchez scored 60 goals in 122 Premier League appearances, earning accolades for his work rate, skill, and ability to influence games. His tenure at Arsenal was highlighted by winning two FA Cups and a Community Shield; further solidifying his reputation as a world-class forward.

In January 2018, Sanchez made a high-profile switch to Manchester United in a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

However, his time at Old Trafford did not live up to expectations. After 18 months, he found a new lease on life with Inter.

The forward initially joined the Nerazurri on loan for the 2019-20 season, before signing permanently. There, he played a vital role in helping the club win the Serie A title in his second season, contributing significantly to their success.

Back to where it all started

Following his stint with the Serie A giants, Sanchez spent the 2022-23 season with Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1.

His time in France was productive, as he scored 14 goals in 35 appearances, proving that he still could perform at a high level in Europe’s top leagues. However, after his contract with Marseille ended, Sanchez returned to Inter for the 2023-24 season.

Despite his contributions, including scoring four times in 33 appearances, Inter decided not to renew his contract, leaving Sanchez free to explore new opportunities.

Now, the 35-year-old has chosen to return to Udinese, the club where it all began for him in Europe.

His decision to sign a two-year deal with the Bianconeri comes as the club looks to improve on their 15th-place finish in Serie A last season.

Udinese have been active in the transfer market, with Sanchez becoming their seventh signing of the summer window, joining players like Lorenzo Lucca, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, and Damian Pizarro.

