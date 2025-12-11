Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

2026 World Cup controversy erupts as La Liga star refuses club duty to focus on FIFA tournament: ‘I’m very angry’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
The FIFA World Cup trophy.
© MARCELO ENDELLIThe FIFA World Cup trophy.

The World Cup is the most important tournament in soccer and arguably the most significant sporting event on the planet. It’s normal for players to focus on this goal in the months leading up to the tournament. However, one La Liga player has taken this to unusual levels, entering into a conflict with his club over the 2026 FIFA tournament.

Dominik Livakovic was one of the standout stars for Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. There, the goalkeeper was decisive in penalty shootouts against Japan and Brazil, helping the European side reach the semifinals, where they were eliminated by Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

That performance boosted Livakovic’s profile in European soccer, leading to a transfer from Dinamo Zagreb to Fenerbahce for approximately $8 million. After two years in Turkey, he was loaned to Girona in Spain at the start of the current season, but things have not gone as planned.

Livakovic has not played a single minute since arriving at Girona, neither in La Liga nor in the Copa del Rey, as head coach Michel has prioritized Paulo Gazzaniga in goal. As a result, the Croatian star decided to seek a move to another club during the January transfer window to ensure he maintains his place in the Croatia national team ahead of the World Cup.

Girona goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

Girona goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

The conflict came to a head last week when Gazzaniga came down with the flu and was unable to train normally. In that situation, coach Michel intended to play Livakovic in the Copa del Rey match against Ourense FC. However, the Croatian goalkeeper refused, saying he wanted to focus on securing a transfer during the winter window. With this scenario, Gazzaniga had to play anyway, and Girona lost 2-1 to their third-division opponents, resulting in elimination from the tournament.

Advertisement
FIFA to introduce rule change for 2026 World Cup to address major Club World Cup concern

see also

FIFA to introduce rule change for 2026 World Cup to address major Club World Cup concern

Coach Michel speaks on Livakovic

The controversy in Girona has become public in recent days, and Michel addressed it during Thursday’s press conference. “Livakovic wants to leave. He doesn’t want to play here, his priority is the World Cup,” the coach said, according to Fabrizio Romano on X. “Gazzaniga had to play while he was ill… because Livakovic doesn’t want to play. I’m very angry about this situation.”

Regarding the Croatian goalkeeper, Michel was clear. “Livakovic has a different timeline than the team because he needs to play for the World Cup, not for Girona,” the coach explained. “He told me, and he’s honest. But so am I. We haven’t reached an agreement. In the last conversation, I already told him it’s not a problem; he didn’t have to decide.”

Finally, Michel acknowledged his frustration with the situation: I don’t like to reveal private conversations, but sometimes it drives me crazy. I have a goalkeeper available, and Gazzaniga played the Copa with flu and a fever, but I’m the one paying for it. What if something happens to Gazzaniga? We need to find a solution in the winter transfer window.”

Advertisement

Livakovic is key for Croatia

While he has not found a place at Girona, Dominik Livakovic remains a key figure for the Croatia national team. He has played nearly every match for his country over the past three years, including the victorious European qualifiers campaign, where they dominated their group with seven wins and one draw.

World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

see also

World Cup 2026 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

Now Croatia are focused on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, aiming to improve on their last two performances, where they reached the final and semifinal stages. In last week’s draw, they were placed in Group L alongside England, Panama, and Ghana.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Girona vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Girona vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Girona and Real Madrid face each other in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and your preferred streaming platforms.

Barcelona and Lamine Yamal join silent kick-off stand La Liga tries to mute: Reason for players’ protest revealed

Barcelona and Lamine Yamal join silent kick-off stand La Liga tries to mute: Reason for players’ protest revealed

When Lamine Yamal stood motionless alongside his Barcelona teammates at the start of their clash with Girona, few watching live could understand what was happening.

How to watch Barcelona vs Girona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Barcelona vs Girona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Barcelona face Girona in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the game live on TV or through streaming services.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s edge over Messi detailed by Juventus icon Marchisio: ‘Follow an example like his and not like Messi’s’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s edge over Messi detailed by Juventus icon Marchisio: ‘Follow an example like his and not like Messi’s’

Throughout the last decade, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have starred in a tense rivalry over the GOAT debate. However, Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio dared to explain the clear difference between both legends, prompting a candid debate.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo