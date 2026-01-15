FIFA suffers major setback ahead of 2026 World Cup: UEFA makes decision on Arsene Wenger’s radical offside rule change

Arsene Wenger has spent decades shaping soccer’s biggest ideas, from tactical revolutions to player development models that still echo across Europe. Now, with the 2026 World Cup looming, his influence has again placed him at the heart of a global debate—one that reaches far beyond touchlines and into the very laws of the game. What began as a vision to restore attacking freedom has suddenly encountered resistance at the highest level, delivering a moment that could significantly alter FIFA’s plans in the years ahead.

The discussion is not merely theoretical. It cuts to the core of how modern soccer is played, officiated, and understood by fans, players, and coaches alike. And as the pressure builds ahead of the sport’s biggest tournament, the balance of power between governing bodies is once again under scrutiny.

In recent months, FIFA has made little secret of its desire to modernize soccer’s laws. Speaking at the World Sport Summit in Dubai, FIFA president Gianni Infantino outlined a clear philosophy: soccer should be more attacking, more fluid, and more attractive. “We are constantly reviewing the Laws of the Game and asking how soccer can be more attacking, more attractive,” Infantino explained, stressing that technology and rule refinement must work together rather than clash.

Central to that ambition has been the offside law—a rule increasingly criticized in the VAR era for punishing attackers over millimetres. Marginal calls decided by shoulders, knees, or toes have fueled frustration, even as technology has improved accuracy. FIFA believes that precision alone is not enough; the spirit of the game must also be protected.

Arsene Wenger’s offside rule explained

The idea that changed the conversation

At the center of the storm stands Arsene Wenger, now FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development. His proposal, often dubbed the “Wenger Law,” is deceptively simple: an attacker should only be offside if their entire body is clearly ahead of the last defender.

The logic is rooted in history. Wenger frequently points back to the early 1990s, when soccer faced a goals crisis. After the 1990 World Cup produced the lowest goals-per-game average in tournament history, lawmakers adjusted the interpretation so that attackers’ level with defenders was considered onside. Goals rose, and attacking play flourished.

“In case of doubt, the doubt benefits the striker,” Wenger told beIN Sports. “With VAR, this advantage disappeared, and for many people it’s frustrating.” Trials of this concept have already taken place in youth competitions, and FIFA hoped broader testing could pave the way for implementation—possibly even by the 2026 World Cup.

Arsene Wenger’s offside rule

What does UEFA think?

However, the mystery surrounding FIFA’s optimism gave way to a decisive counterweight: UEFA and the British FAs made their position known. Their verdict is blunt. The proposal is viewed as too radical. According to reports from The Times, UEFA fears the rule would fundamentally alter elite soccer, forcing defensive lines much deeper and effectively ending high-pressing systems.

Officials warned that the positional difference between attacker and defender could stretch to nearly two metres—far beyond the fine margins seen today. A UEFA-aligned source cautioned: “We have to be very careful not to ruin the game.” This opposition represents a major blow to FIFA’s ambitions, because any rule change must be approved by the sport’s lawmakers, the International Soccer Association Board (IFAB).

Aleksander Ceferin and Gianni Infantino

IFAB’s structure makes compromise essential. FIFA controls four votes, while the four British associations—England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland—each hold one. To pass a change, six of eight votes are required. With the British associations already aligned against Wenger’s proposal, and UEFA backing their stance, the path to approval has become narrow.

Even FIFA’s full support would not be enough on its own. Crucially, all parties agree on one point: no change will be introduced before the 2026 World Cup. Forcing national teams to adjust tactics months before the tournament would be unfair and destabilizing.