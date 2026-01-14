Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Thomas Tuchel reportedly faces tough competition for Manchester United head coaching role ahead of the 2026-27 season

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England.
© Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesThomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England.

Following Ruben Amorim’s departure, Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as interim manager until the end of the season. Nonetheless, they remain active in their search for a permanent coach for the 2026-27 season. In this context, Thomas Tuchel stands out as an ideal choice for the Red Devils. However, the German now faces stiff competition as a surprise candidate has joined the list of top contenders.

According to Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports, Manchester United are actively pursuing a permanent head coach for the 2026–27 season, signaling that Michael Carrick is unlikely to retain the position. The Red Devils aim to learn from past experiences with Ruben Amorim and Erik ten Hag by targeting a world-class manager. Leading candidates include Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Marco Silva, and Oliver Glasner.

With the key criteria for selecting their next head coach already established, INEOS and the Red Devils’ front office have identified Thomas Tuchel as their top candidate. However, the German side has reportedly decided to wait until after the 2026 World Cup to make any decisions. Consequently, Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as a priority contender, recognized for his impressive work with Olympique Marseille, reported Fabrizio Romano.

Unlike Tuchel, the potential arrival of De Zerbi does not fully convince the fanbase. He has yet to make a truly imposing impact with his teams, having won just one trophy in his career. This record contrasts sharply with the German, who has established himself as one of the top managers in recent years by winning the Champions League with Chelsea. Nevertheless, the Italian intrigues the Red Devils due to his ability to influence young players and his attacking style of play.

Olympique de Marseille&#039;s Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi, head coach of Olympique de Marseille gestures during the UEFA Champions League.

Red Devils have reportedly changed transfer plans amid coaching uncertainty

Throughout the 2025–26 season, several Manchester United players were expected to leave the club in January. Kobbie Mainoo, Joshua Zirkzee, and Manuel Ugarte were among the main options. However, the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, the arrival of Michael Carrick, and the uncertainty surrounding next season’s coach have forced this situation to take a very different turn.

Advertisement
Bruno Fernandes may get a new teammate: Manchester United reportedly chase a star from Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League

see also

Bruno Fernandes may get a new teammate: Manchester United reportedly chase a star from Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League

According to Mark Ogden of ESPN, the Red Devils have opted to halt any player movements within the current roster due to the lack of availability of their primary targets. As a result, Mainoo, Zirkzee, and Ugarte will remain with the team until the season concludes. This situation affords all three players the opportunity to compete for a place in the team’s rotation. Their futures will be assessed at the season’s end, with changes anticipated within the squad.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic’s Milan teammate targets 2026 FIFA World Cup: England defender Fikayo Tomori lays out clear eight-word Thomas Tuchel plan

Christian Pulisic’s Milan teammate targets 2026 FIFA World Cup: England defender Fikayo Tomori lays out clear eight-word Thomas Tuchel plan

With Fikayo Tomori re-established at the heart of the defence and England now under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, the defender has laid out a clear vision for how he plans to force his way back into international contention.

Christian Pulisic hit by possible exit of trusted teammate: 2026 FIFA World Cup ambition sparks Milan ace to push for January move away

Christian Pulisic hit by possible exit of trusted teammate: 2026 FIFA World Cup ambition sparks Milan ace to push for January move away

Christian Pulisic has become one of the central pillars of Milan’s project, a player around whom the club’s present and future increasingly revolves. Yet while the American continues to grow in stature at San Siro, a significant figure in the dressing room may soon be heading for the exit.

Thomas Tuchel reacts surprisingly to England’s group in the 2026 World Cup after final draw reveal

Thomas Tuchel reacts surprisingly to England’s group in the 2026 World Cup after final draw reveal

England wowed fans with an impressive performance in the UEFA qualifiers, remaining undefeated. As a result, they emerged as leaders of Group L in the final draw. In an unexpected move, Thomas Tuchel revels his expectations ahead the tournament, leaving his clear perspective.

James Rodriguez could become Lionel Messi’s rival as MLS club reportedly nears deal for Colombia star

James Rodriguez could become Lionel Messi’s rival as MLS club reportedly nears deal for Colombia star

Colombia star James Rodriguez could follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and join Major League Soccer.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo