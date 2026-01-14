Thomas Tuchel reportedly faces tough competition for Manchester United head coaching role ahead of the 2026-27 season

Following Ruben Amorim’s departure, Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as interim manager until the end of the season. Nonetheless, they remain active in their search for a permanent coach for the 2026-27 season. In this context, Thomas Tuchel stands out as an ideal choice for the Red Devils. However, the German now faces stiff competition as a surprise candidate has joined the list of top contenders.

According to Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports, Manchester United are actively pursuing a permanent head coach for the 2026–27 season, signaling that Michael Carrick is unlikely to retain the position. The Red Devils aim to learn from past experiences with Ruben Amorim and Erik ten Hag by targeting a world-class manager. Leading candidates include Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto De Zerbi, Luis Enrique, Marco Silva, and Oliver Glasner.

With the key criteria for selecting their next head coach already established, INEOS and the Red Devils’ front office have identified Thomas Tuchel as their top candidate. However, the German side has reportedly decided to wait until after the 2026 World Cup to make any decisions. Consequently, Roberto De Zerbi has emerged as a priority contender, recognized for his impressive work with Olympique Marseille, reported Fabrizio Romano.

Unlike Tuchel, the potential arrival of De Zerbi does not fully convince the fanbase. He has yet to make a truly imposing impact with his teams, having won just one trophy in his career. This record contrasts sharply with the German, who has established himself as one of the top managers in recent years by winning the Champions League with Chelsea. Nevertheless, the Italian intrigues the Red Devils due to his ability to influence young players and his attacking style of play.

Roberto De Zerbi, head coach of Olympique de Marseille gestures during the UEFA Champions League.

Red Devils have reportedly changed transfer plans amid coaching uncertainty

Throughout the 2025–26 season, several Manchester United players were expected to leave the club in January. Kobbie Mainoo, Joshua Zirkzee, and Manuel Ugarte were among the main options. However, the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, the arrival of Michael Carrick, and the uncertainty surrounding next season’s coach have forced this situation to take a very different turn.

According to Mark Ogden of ESPN, the Red Devils have opted to halt any player movements within the current roster due to the lack of availability of their primary targets. As a result, Mainoo, Zirkzee, and Ugarte will remain with the team until the season concludes. This situation affords all three players the opportunity to compete for a place in the team’s rotation. Their futures will be assessed at the season’s end, with changes anticipated within the squad.