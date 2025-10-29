1998 World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry makes bold prediction about Vinicius Jr’s Real Madrid future

Real Madrid excelled in El Clásico, defeating Barcelona convincingly. However, Vinicius Jr. found himself at the center of controversy due to his underwhelming performance and his reaction to being substituted. As a result, his future with the team is now under scrutiny, allegedly due to a strained relationship with coach Xabi Alonso. 1998 World Cup winner Christophe Dugarry has taken note of this situation and didn’t hesitate to make a bold prediction about the Brazilian’s future.

“He’s unbearable. He’s always whining to the referee, to his opponents… then he insults his coach… Your performances aren’t up to scratch… he’s always complaining about something… He needs to take a long, hard look at himself. He’s a future Ballon d’Or winner, a leader for Brazil, one of Real Madrid‘s best players. He needs to show something else if he wants to be at the top of his game. Florentino Pérez will sell him,” Dugarry said, via RMC Sport.

Vinicius has already decided to publicly apologize for his reaction to being substituted, but the Brazilian’s attitude at Real Madrid is nothing new. Fans are calling for an end to his repeated outbursts on the pitch—something that players like Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe have managed to avoid. Amidst the media noise surrounding him, the Brazilian’s Ballon d’Or status have diminished, seemingly affecting his image.

Although Dugarry predicts Vinicius’ departure from Real Madrid, the Brazilian remains one of the world’s top players, making any potential move complex. Moreover, he has frequently expressed his desire to stay with the team, a sentiment echoed by the front office according to Carrusel Deportivo. With in mind, the team is supposedly decided to make an effort to renew his contract despite the rumors on his potential departure.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Is Vinicius Junior still an undisputed starter for Real Madrid amid rising competition?

Over the past few years, Vinicius Junior has cemented his status as one of the world’s elite players and has been a cornerstone of Real Madrid. However, Kylian Mbappe’s arrival seems to have shifted the team’s focus, diminishing his role in Xabi Alonso’s squad. This situation raises questions among fans about whether he will continue as an undisputed starter, akin to the Frenchman.

According to Sky Sports, Vinicius has averaged only 68 minutes per game in Real Madrid’s 13 matches this season, completing the full 90 minutes in just three encounters: against Osasuna, Atlético Madrid, and Villarreal. Despite this, the Brazilian continues to start, positioned ahead of Rodrygo, yet he no longer holds the irreplaceable status he enjoyed in previous seasons, emphasizing the need for him to reestablish his standing within the squad.

How has Vinicius performed in the 2025-26 season with Real Madrid?

In the 2025-26 season, Vinicius Junior has remained one of Real Madrid’s key players, even though he is no longer deemed irreplaceable. Under coach Xabi Alonso, the Brazilian has scored five goals and provided four assists in 13 games. While these numbers are solid, they fall short of his performances in previous seasons, suggesting he is still adjusting to Alonso’s demands for increased defensive contributions, which have impacted his offensive effectiveness.