laliga
Comments

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr breaks silence on his angry reaction after being subbed in El Clasico vs Barcelona

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Getafe CF and Real Madrid CF at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on April 23, 2025 in Getafe, Spain.
Real Madrid excelled in their last match against Barcelona, with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham delivering standout performances. However, Vinicius Jr.’s underwhelming play and his heated reaction to being substituted shifted all the focus onto him. Amid rumors of a possible departure from the team and a pause in contract renewals, Vinicius took to social media to clear the air, sending a definitive message to his teammates and fans.

Today I want to apologize to all Real Madrid fans for my reaction when I was substituted in El Clásico. As I have already done in person during today’s training session, I also want to apologize again to my teammates, the club, and the president. Sometimes my passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive nature stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to continue fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since day one,“ Vinicius Jr posted, via X.

Since the start of the 2025-26 season, Vinicius Jr has undergone a noticeable transition in his role within Real Madrid’s lineup. Moving from a central role to an important one, the Brazilian star has averaged just 68 minutes per game this season and has only completed three matches—against Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, and Villarreal—according to Sky Sports. Furthermore, he has scored only 5 goals and registered 4 assists in 13 games.

Vinicius vs Xabi Alonso: Real Madrid unable to end rising tension with the Brazilian and coach

Even though Vinicius’ public apology was something Real Madrid fans eagerly anticipated, his omission of coach Xabi Alonso raises further questions about their relationship and potential departure from the team, as he failed to address the rumors. Additionally, Los Blancos face a crucial game against Liverpool in a few days, which will reveal whether the Brazilian will retain his spot in the starting lineup—a decisive factor indicating that this saga continues.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr being covered by Pau Cubarsi of Barcelona

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid shoots whilst under pressure from Pau Cubarsi of FC Barcelona.

According to Mario Cortegana in The Athletic, Vinicius Jr. intentionally chose not to mention Xabi Alonso by name or reference. The Brazilian feels he has been treated unfairly, having lost some of the prominence he once enjoyed despite his efforts. However, this doesn’t imply a strained relationship with the team. Reports indicate that the club has been very supportive, emphasizing his importance to the group.

Xabi Alonso sends clear message to Vinicius Junior after Real Madrid star’s angry reaction to substitution

Could the tension between Vinicius Junior and Xabi Alonso still impact his Real Madrid contract renewal?

Real Madrid remain optimistic about renewing the Brazilian’s contract despite the current issues. According to Carrusel Deportivo, the front office views the problem as specific to the coach and the player not something that negatively impacts the team. With his contract set to expire in 2027, Vinicius Junior stands as one of the main renewal targets for the team as he is considered a crucial part of the squad, alongside Kylian Mbappe.

