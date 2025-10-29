Lionel Messi sets honest trophy expectations for Inter Miami ahead of MLS playoffs

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are among the top contenders to win the 2025 MLS Cup after finishing third in the regular season. With the playoffs underway, the Argentine star has set honest expectations for the Herons as they chase their first major trophy of the year.

In Javier Mascherano’s first season as head coach, the Herons have competed on multiple fronts, including the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup, but have struggled in the final phases of the competitions, still without lifting a trophy in 2025.

In an interview with Fabrizio Romano, Messi was asked if Inter Miami could go all the way in the MLS Cup, and the Argentine legend didn’t hesitate: “Yes, obviously yes, we can, it’s not going to be an easy thing. We have the experience from last year, when we finished first in the regular season, and then in the first match, we got knocked out.“

Reflecting on that 2024 playoff defeat to Atlanta United, Messi was candid about the challenge ahead. “I think the playoffs are a separate competition, where games are different, the teams are much more careful and attentive to everything, to every detail, as any given situation you can be knocked out. But obviously we are prepared to compete, to fight and o try to win it. What we all want,” Messi stated.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring against Nashville SC.

After finishing third in the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami were drawn against sixth-placed Nashville SC in the first round of the playoffs. The Herons earned a 3–1 win in the opening leg last Friday and will look to advance to the next round on Sunday, November 1, when Messi and company travel to Geodis Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Good news for Messi: Inter Miami announce contract extension for key player ahead of upcoming MLS season

Once again, Messi has been the driving force behind Inter Miami’s success, tallying 39 goals and 19 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions and securing the 2025 MLS Golden Boot. With both the MLS Cup and the Eastern Conference title still in play, the Argentine legend has two more chances to avoid a trophyless season.

Messi on Inter Miami’s changes and struggles

After dominating the league in 2024, setting a record for the most points in a single regular season and claiming the Supporters’ Shield, Inter Miami underwent significant changes in 2025, both on the sideline and within the squad. Still, led by a resurgent Messi, the Herons remain in contention for silverware.

Asked about the team’s evolution this year, Messi explained: “I think this year, like last year too we grew a lot. It’s true that several new players came and many others left. I think the team… It had a moment where it knew how to compete at a high level, where it’s also true that we were very inconsistent, specifically defensively, where we conceded a lot of goals, and that’s something where we’re still lacking in our defensive work if we really want to compete and be champions of the MLS.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi closed on an optimistic note, reflecting on Inter Miami’s 2025 campaign. “And well, I think it was a year, although we didn’t win in any competition, it was a positive year, where we still have the opportunity to do out best by winning the MLS,” he stated.