Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comments

Lionel Messi sets honest trophy expectations for Inter Miami ahead of MLS playoffs

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warming up.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warming up.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are among the top contenders to win the 2025 MLS Cup after finishing third in the regular season. With the playoffs underway, the Argentine star has set honest expectations for the Herons as they chase their first major trophy of the year.

In Javier Mascherano’s first season as head coach, the Herons have competed on multiple fronts, including the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup, but have struggled in the final phases of the competitions, still without lifting a trophy in 2025.

In an interview with Fabrizio Romano, Messi was asked if Inter Miami could go all the way in the MLS Cup, and the Argentine legend didn’t hesitate: “Yes, obviously yes, we can, it’s not going to be an easy thing. We have the experience from last year, when we finished first in the regular season, and then in the first match, we got knocked out.

Reflecting on that 2024 playoff defeat to Atlanta United, Messi was candid about the challenge ahead. “I think the playoffs are a separate competition, where games are different, the teams are much more careful and attentive to everything, to every detail, as any given situation you can be knocked out. But obviously we are prepared to compete, to fight and o try to win it. What we all want,” Messi stated.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring against Nashville SC.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring against Nashville SC.

After finishing third in the Eastern Conference, Inter Miami were drawn against sixth-placed Nashville SC in the first round of the playoffs. The Herons earned a 3–1 win in the opening leg last Friday and will look to advance to the next round on Sunday, November 1, when Messi and company travel to Geodis Park.

Advertisement
Good news for Messi: Inter Miami announce contract extension for key player ahead of upcoming MLS season

see also

Good news for Messi: Inter Miami announce contract extension for key player ahead of upcoming MLS season

Once again, Messi has been the driving force behind Inter Miami’s success, tallying 39 goals and 19 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions and securing the 2025 MLS Golden Boot. With both the MLS Cup and the Eastern Conference title still in play, the Argentine legend has two more chances to avoid a trophyless season.

Messi on Inter Miami’s changes and struggles

After dominating the league in 2024, setting a record for the most points in a single regular season and claiming the Supporters’ Shield, Inter Miami underwent significant changes in 2025, both on the sideline and within the squad. Still, led by a resurgent Messi, the Herons remain in contention for silverware.

Asked about the team’s evolution this year, Messi explained: “I think this year, like last year too we grew a lot. It’s true that several new players came and many others left. I think the team… It had a moment where it knew how to compete at a high level, where it’s also true that we were very inconsistent, specifically defensively, where we conceded a lot of goals, and that’s something where we’re still lacking in our defensive work if we really want to compete and be champions of the MLS.

Advertisement

Messi closed on an optimistic note, reflecting on Inter Miami’s 2025 campaign. “And well, I think it was a year, although we didn’t win in any competition, it was a positive year, where we still have the opportunity to do out best by winning the MLS,” he stated.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi reveals one thing he doesn’t like in MLS: Inter Miami ace’s three-word advice could lure Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, and even Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi reveals one thing he doesn’t like in MLS: Inter Miami ace’s three-word advice could lure Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, and even Cristiano Ronaldo

As much as Lionel Messi has enjoyed his American adventure, he has now revealed that there’s one thing he doesn’t like about MLS — and even offered a three-word piece of advice that, if implemented, could see global superstars like Antoine Griezmann, Neymar, and even Cristiano Ronaldo follow in his footsteps.

Lionel Messi outdone in MLS once again: Thomas Muller breaks Inter Miami star’s record in record time

Lionel Messi outdone in MLS once again: Thomas Muller breaks Inter Miami star’s record in record time

When Thomas Muller arrived in Vancouver this past August, few imagined that within weeks, the German legend would be rewriting the very same statistical categories that Lionel Messi once ruled unchallenged.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Who has had the longest club trophy drought in his career?

Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Who has had the longest club trophy drought in his career?

As both legends continue their journeys far from Europe’s familiar lights, a curious question emerges: which of the two has endured the longest drought without a club trophy?

Lionel Messi to be joined by several new teammates ahead of Argentina’s 2025 finale in Africa

Lionel Messi to be joined by several new teammates ahead of Argentina’s 2025 finale in Africa

Argentina will play a friendly match against Angola in Africa, where several young players could join Lionel Messi.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo