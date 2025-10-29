Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo’s trophy hunt hits snag after Al-Nassr’s heartbreak extends drought: When did he last win club silverware?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid kisses the Champions League trophy
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid kisses the Champions League trophy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s career has been built on a relentless pursuit of glory, but in Saudi Arabia, even one of soccer’s most decorated champions is discovering that winning can sometimes be the hardest goal of all. The 40-year-old Al-Nassr forward, whose name was once synonymous with silverware, is now enduring the longest trophy drought of his illustrious career, a run that has seen near misses, heartbreaks, and an ever-deepening sense of frustration.

His latest setback came in the 2025 Saudi Arabian Super Cup final, played in Hong Kong. Al-Nassr, despite Ronaldo’s trademark goal in regulation time and a successful penalty in the shootout, fell short once again — losing 5-3 to Al Ahli after a 2-2 draw in regular time. For Ronaldo, it wasn’t just another loss. It was another reminder of how far he’s drifted from the days when lifting trophies felt inevitable.

Since moving to the Kingdom in January 2023, the Portuguese has played in 13 official competitions but has not won a single one. The list includes three finals — the 2023-24 King’s Cup, the 2024 Super Cup, and the 2025 Super Cup — all of which ended in disappointment.

The only piece of silverware he has lifted in the Middle East remains the Arab Club Champions Cup, a regional title that FIFA does not recognize as an official competition. With four seasons in Al-Nassr marked by brilliant goals but collective failures, the veteran superstar has gone through 13 competitions without adding an official collective prize to his name.

Tweet placeholder

Despite Al-Nassr’s current lead in the Saudi Pro League and Ronaldo’s impressive personal record — among the top scorers of the season — his inability to convert individual brilliance into team success has become the defining paradox of his Middle East journey.

From glory to gloom: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League adventure hits another rough chapter after setting unwanted negative career record

The drought that refuses to end

The heartbreaks have stacked up. After a 2-1 King’s Cup defeat to Al Ittihad, followed by this latest Super Cup loss, Ronaldo’s drought has stretched further than anyone expected. In fact, as of October 29, it has now been 1,623 days without an official club trophy — nearly four and a half years since his last triumph.

CompetitionSeasonResult / Status
Saudi Super Cup2022Missed trophy
King’s Cup2022/23Missed trophy
Saudi Pro League2022/23Missed trophy
Saudi Super Cup2023Missed trophy
Arab Champions Cup2023Won (only success, friendly competition)
King’s Cup2023/24Missed trophy
Saudi Pro League2023/24Missed trophy
Asian Champions League2023/24Missed trophy
Saudi Super Cup2024Missed trophy
King’s Cup2024/25Eliminated in Round of 16 (lost 2-1 to Al-Ittihad)
Saudi Pro League2024/25Missed trophy
Asian Champions League2024/25Missed trophy
Saudi Super Cup2025Missed trophy
King’s Cup2025/26Missed trophy

So, when was the last time Cristiano Ronaldo won an official club trophy? It dates back to May 19, 2021, when Ronaldo was with Juventus. That night in Reggio Emilia, the Old Lady defeated Atalanta 2-1 in the Coppa Italia final, thanks to goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa. Ronaldo started the match but did not score — yet it would prove to be his final club triumph to date.

He left Turin that summer to rejoin Manchester United, where no new silverware followed, and then moved to Al-Nassr, where the barren run only deepened.

ronaldo trophy coppa italia

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus celebrates after winning the Coppa Italia Final

The ‘unofficial’ glimmer of success

There was one brief glimmer of joy: the Arab Champions Cup victory in August 2023, when Ronaldo scored twice in the final against Al-Hilal. But as Football Italia noted, “the trophy is not sanctioned by FIFA and is considered a friendly-level regional competition.”

For a player who has lifted five Champions League titles, three Premier League crowns, two La Liga trophies, and two Serie A triumphs, this absence of official success is striking. Ronaldo has not lifted a recognized club trophy for nearly four and a half years — the longest dry spell in his 22-year professional career.

