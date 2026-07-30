Gianni Infantino’s World Cup sale plan sparks global revolt beyond UEFA as CONCACAF and AFC make their positions known

Gianni Infantino‘s latest proposal has ignited one of the biggest governance disputes in modern soccer, with resistance spreading well beyond Europe. As FIFA pushes forward with an ambitious commercial restructuring ahead of future World Cups, influential voices from across the global game are questioning both the process and the long-term consequences, creating uncertainty over one of soccer’s most valuable competitions.

The controversy centers on a proposal that FIFA says could unlock billions in new funding for the sport. While the governing body insists the initiative represents an opportunity to strengthen soccer worldwide, critics argue that the manner in which the plan has been introduced threatens the principles of transparency, consultation and collective decision-making.

FIFA recently announced plans to establish FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a new commercial entity valued at approximately $20 billion that would oversee the organization’s commercial rights and flagship competitions, including the FIFA World Cup. Under the proposal, FIFA would retain majority control while selling a minority stake, reportedly up to 20%, to private investors in an effort to raise around $4.2 billion.

According to FIFA, the additional funding would be redistributed across its 211 member associations, allowing more investment in soccer development around the world. Infantino has described the proposal as part of a wider strategy to expand opportunities for nations and grow the sport globally.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the FIFA World Cup trophy.

“This is about the democratisation of football worldwide,” Infantino said while defending the proposal. He later emphasized that the initiative was “an offer, not an obligation,” insisting the consultation process remains democratic.

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CONCACAF and AFC reveal where they stand

As criticism intensified, CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) both publicly voiced their concerns, focusing primarily on FIFA’s governance process rather than immediately rejecting the proposal itself.

CONCACAF stated that it first became aware of the initiative through media reports rather than direct communication from FIFA. “CONCACAF was only made aware of this matter through media reports… We are deeply concerned by the lack of due process,” the confederation said.

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The organization added that decisions affecting global soccer should always be guided by good governance, robust consultation and long-term stewardship, expressing disappointment that such a significant proposal became public before discussions with soccer’s governing bodies had taken place.

The AFC echoed similar concerns while making clear that it supports innovation only when accompanied by proper consultation: “The AFC was not consulted on the proposal and is disappointed that a matter of such significance entered the public domain before the AFC family had been afforded the opportunity to examine and discuss it through the appropriate and established governance channels.”

The continental body also stressed that initiatives of this scale should be based on transparency, meaningful consultation and sound governance before member associations are asked to take a position.

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AFC president intensifies pressure on FIFA

Opposition grew even stronger after AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa circulated a letter to the confederation’s 47 member associations criticizing FIFA’s handling of the proposal. According to multiple reports, Sheikh Salman described the lack of consultation as “totally unacceptable” and questioned why member associations were given such limited time to evaluate a project that could reshape soccer’s commercial future.

He also warned that FIFA’s unilateral actions appear to undermine the foundations of continental soccer, arguing that the existing soccer structure depends on solidarity, cooperation and transparency between FIFA and its regional confederations. The AFC president reportedly advised member associations not to commit to the proposal until further discussions and legal, financial and governance reviews are completed with FIFA.

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The FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy

While CONCACAF and the AFC focused largely on governance concerns, UEFA adopted the toughest position among soccer’s continental confederations. The European governing body accused FIFA of crossing a fundamental line by exploring private investment in the World Cup and warned that soccer’s governing institutions should never treat the sport’s most prestigious tournament as a commercial asset available for sale.